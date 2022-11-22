[PATCH NOTES ver.1.0.11.0]

Hello, It's Studio Doodal.

Share the LAPIN Steam update note about ver.1.0.11.0.

In the case of Xbox, we will upload patch note on SNS to prevent confusion between steam updates.

Please check the account below.

Twitter @StudioDoodal

PATCH NOTES

221122 ver.1.0.11.0

Chapter 2, Modify the area where the exit is blocked when you die after seeing the flower. If you go up to the left, blocked platforms will become transparent and you can escape the situation.

Chapter 2, Fixed infinite dash bug of LightRollip.

Chapter 3, Fixed opend door bug that skipping an elevator up by operating a simple pulley scene, elevator platforming proceeds with the elevator door open. It should be closed.

Chapter 3, Landforms modification to allow Iffa to play her part during elevator platforming even if in low computer specifications.

Chapter 3, Fixed a bug that could exit the elevator platform to the left exit and were trapped in a Rabbitinium.

Controller D-Pad support.

Modify the sensitivity of the left stick on the controller.

We are very sorry for the bug in playing LAPIN.

We will try our best to fix the bugs that are not mentioned on this update note as soon as possible.

Please feel free to let us know through SNS, email, Steam discussion page, etc.

Thank you.