Changelist #46304

INFO REGARDING PRIOR SAVES:

Reminder: we’ve added a new public branch named ‘previous_gameversion’ for War Mongrels, which allows you to play the last game version, pre-patched. If you want to continue the game from a saved game state, please switch over to that branch, finish your current chapter, switch back to the ‘default’ branch and continue the journey with the latest fixes._

How:

Select the game from your Steam game library (not the store page).

Click with the right mouse button on War Mongrels and select ‘properties’.



In the settings, move to the right side or down – depending on your Steam version: Properties -> Beta -> Select Beta version, and choose the desired version.



It will update the game (rollback to the previous version) of the game.

Some changes to AI/Perception of enemies that should eliminate some of the stupid behaviour:

if you are standing near the body of the guy you've just killed in a civilian zone - enemies will start to take an interest in you even despite your civilian state. So no more killing in the open and pretending to be innocent;

if you are shooting from bushes you will become visible to enemies in close vicinity;

some changes in regard to the cooldown time of enemies where player characters are nowhere to be seen;

fixes to the reaction of enemies. There were cases where they didn't react to dead bodies properly;

fixes to searching for the player in the bushes by enemies;

tweaks to how enemies can be interrupted while looking/searching for a dead body;

fixes how the master reacts to dog death.

Chapter 2

there was a rare case that a player could get a quest regarding getting a uniform after getting it;

fixed to some collision profiles of meshes;

fixed case when Germans executing prisoners could go into alarm stare.

Chapter 3

Fixed the issue when enemies could see you while you were crawling under the bridge;

fixed to the escape truck, while playing as a client you could hide everyone in the back and still drive away;

some VO lines could be launched twice on the client;

one of the VO lines could be launched when it was not supposed to;

fixed to some collision profiles of meshes;

soldiers who are listening to Titels speech now go back to their place after the alarm;

you cannot shoot through the closed door to shoot Titel anymore;

added some obstacles near the machinegun station to prevent enemies from going where we do not want to;

it is now close to impossible to kill guys listening to Titel's speech until you blow up Titel;

fixed patrol of one german soldier who was stuck in a stupid loop near the shooting range.

Chapter 5

fixes to cases where the alarm was sounded on the first part of the map;

the doctor is no longer in german perception until part of the gameplay involving him starts;

lowered some gate meshes to prevent vision cones to bleed underneath them;

Manfred's combat mode is disabled until he picks up Mauser;

Fixed rare cases when if you saved the game at just the right moment the Doctor could refuse to proceed in the further part of the mission.

Chapter 6

Fixed case that guys coming on the truck do not always die from Panzerschreck rocket if you blow up the truck;

fixed to some collision profiles of meshes;

fixed case when the manhole could stay deactivated on the client side after picking up supplies in the hospital;

there was an exploit where you could man the machine gun on a checkpoint and just start shooting, luring the whole first part of the map to just easily gun them down. This is no longer possible.

Chapter 7

there was a possibility that the prisoners could overcome the incoming German forces. Now we made sure that this could not happen anymore;

Joachim can't enter combat mode until he actually gathers some weapons;

fixed conflict in nav links near one of the watchtowers (this is the thing that is responsible for ladders working properly) So the Soldier can go down now;

some changes to how a Gaswagen is set up to run over characters;

more enemies will be alerted when the uprising starts;

some tweaks to how the cutscene with Joachim is triggered;

the proper way to despawn those two prisoners on the bridge;

fixed to some collision profiles of meshes;

fixed case when enemies sometimes could detect and attack Joachim before he joins the team.

Chapter 8

fixed to some collision profiles of meshes;

fix the case where everybody could plant explosives under the radio tower. Now only Manfred can do it (he is the one carrying the explosive as it is said in the cutscene after all);

added master owner to a dog near the radio station.

Chapter 9

there was a case where you could still interact with the bunker door on the client after they were closed;

plates that waiters carry will no longer disappear under the ground when dropped;

some chairs and plates in the main hall were removed to improve the smoothness of the navmesh there;

there was a case when a flare particle was stuck on the map after shooting the flare gun.

Chapter 10

fixed to some collision profiles of meshes;

fixed the case where Rubble could move in a squatting position after using mortar as a Client;

some changes to mesh geometry near the minefield;

change the position of the Gramophone - so there is a path to it. Ensures that enemies react to it;

you could get stuck under the stairs near the sniper position.

Chapter 11

fixed water particles near sine puddles;

fixed case when loading saves the game from the later part of the level after a restart of the mission could lead to navmesh not unlocking properly - and in consequence blocking progress for the player;

The drunken tank crew won't sing songs anymore after they die (happened to the client).

Chapter 12

Rubble and Lukas no longer have combat mode available until they gather some weapons;

fixed to some collision profiles of meshes.

