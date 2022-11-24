Early Access Launch Notice

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, everyone!

The Riffle Effect that you've been waiting for is finally released as Early Access!

We're showing it with your interest and support.

During Riffle Effect's early access period, which started on November 24, 2022,

If you find any questions or bugs related to the game, please give us an active review.

If you add it to your wish list, you'll be able to hear more about Riffle Effect in the future.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1479400/Riffle_Effect/

Official support email: cs_riffle-effect@crest-inc.net

During the early access period, we will work harder to develop and repay you with a good game.