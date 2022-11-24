 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

RiffleEffect update for 24 November 2022

Early Access Launch Notice

Share · View all patches · Build 9990905 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, everyone!

The Riffle Effect that you've been waiting for is finally released as Early Access!
We're showing it with your interest and support.

During Riffle Effect's early access period, which started on November 24, 2022,
If you find any questions or bugs related to the game, please give us an active review.
If you add it to your wish list, you'll be able to hear more about Riffle Effect in the future.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1479400/Riffle_Effect/

Official support email: cs_riffle-effect@crest-inc.net

During the early access period, we will work harder to develop and repay you with a good game.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link