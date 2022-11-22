Total War: WARHAMMER III - Update 2.3.0



Greetings! The WARHAMMER III rollercoaster continues this month with Update 2.3 which, while not as hulking as last month's mahoosive update, still offers a decent chunk of fixes, changes and improvements. Barring potential hotfixes, this is the last update we'll have for you in 2022.

Before we get going, we wanted to mention the State of the Game post that dropped last month. We were delighted that many of you found it interesting, but are also aware that there are concerns and questions you have that weren't touched upon. Fear not, brave adventurer - although we can't always talk about everything we're working on, we are listening, and we have another State of the Game post planned before Christmas that will take a broad look at the topics you've been talking about.

So, without further ado, here are some of 2.3's highlights:

Customisable Endgame Scenarios make their way to multiplayer.

The eight original WARHAMMER I Lords receive brand-new selection videos.

Landmarks from Mortal Empires and the Realm of Chaos maps arrive in Immortal Empires, along with some new landmarks and 10-slot settlements for select factions.

Further tweaks to the victory objectives of several Legendary Lords including Kislev, Tomb Kings and the Ogre Kingdoms.

A sweep of balance changes to Tomb Kings, Vampire Counts, Skaven and more.

Changes to how the AI dodges spells, artillery and other ranged attacks, along with new difficulty adjustments.

For a complete look at everything crammed into 2.2, check out the full patch notes through the link:

##### **[📜 Read the Full Update 2.3.0 Release Notes...](https://www.totalwar.com/blog/tww3-update-230/)**

UP NEXT...

War never ends and we're always keeping close eye on your feedback - so please keep it coming. Everything you tell us helps us best decide where to focus our efforts for the next update, so let us know your thoughts and feelings about Update 2.3 and WARHAMMER III via our official channels:

###### [💬 Feedback: Total War: WARHAMMER III Discussions Forum](https://steamcommunity.com/app/1142710/discussions/) (Steam) ###### [💬 Feedback: Immortal Empires Public Beta](https://forums.totalwar.com/categories/immortal-empires-public-beta) (Official Forum) ###### [🐞 Bugs: Total War: WARHAMMER III – Game Bug Reports](https://steamcommunity.com/app/1142710/discussions/1/) (Steam) ###### [🐞 Bugs: Total War: WARHAMMER III Support Forum](https://forums.totalwar.com/categories/support-total-war-warhammer-iii) (Official Forum)

Update 2.3 is currently expected to be WARHAMMER III's final update of 2022, unless of course any issues should arise requiring a more immediate fix. We'll talk a little bit more about the game's roadmap as we head into 2023 (including 2.4, 3.0 and other assorted chaotic happenings) in a State of the Game post coming next month.

As always, we look forward to facing you in battle!

— The Total War Team