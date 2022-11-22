Share · View all patches · Build 9990653 · Last edited 22 November 2022 – 10:39:11 UTC by Wendy

Patch 0.12.1 - HotFix

New Content

Game Engine update

Compression method has been reverted

Tonk

Extra MG

is now marked as a ground vehicle so it won't die when hitting the ground

Changes

Flak 88s fire rate has been reduced from 20rpm to 15 rpm

Flak 88s damage has been reduced from 120 per component to 100

Bug Fixes

Spelling corrections for the new Europe missions

Mission details & rewards for the new missions has also been recorrected

Selecting km/hr now saves, but will update once you go into a mission or restart

Tonk

Not shooting straight has been fixed

Having 2 gun barrels have been fixed

Me262 interior light has been fixed when going to cockpitview

Chickencatte