Patch 0.12.1 - HotFix
New Content
Game Engine update
Compression method has been reverted
Tonk
- Extra MG
- is now marked as a ground vehicle so it won't die when hitting the ground
Changes
Flak 88s fire rate has been reduced from 20rpm to 15 rpm
Flak 88s damage has been reduced from 120 per component to 100
Bug Fixes
Spelling corrections for the new Europe missions
Mission details & rewards for the new missions has also been recorrected
Selecting km/hr now saves, but will update once you go into a mission or restart
Tonk
- Not shooting straight has been fixed
- Having 2 gun barrels have been fixed
Me262 interior light has been fixed when going to cockpitview
Chickencatte
- Payloads selection has been fixed
- Weapons could be purchased but wouldnt save has been fixed
Changed files in this update