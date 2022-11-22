 Skip to content

Vincemus - Air Combat update for 22 November 2022

Patch 0.12.1 - HotFix

Build 9990653

New Content

Game Engine update
Compression method has been reverted

Tonk

  • Extra MG
  • is now marked as a ground vehicle so it won't die when hitting the ground

Changes

Flak 88s fire rate has been reduced from 20rpm to 15 rpm
Flak 88s damage has been reduced from 120 per component to 100

Bug Fixes

Spelling corrections for the new Europe missions

Mission details & rewards for the new missions has also been recorrected

Selecting km/hr now saves, but will update once you go into a mission or restart

Tonk

  • Not shooting straight has been fixed
  • Having 2 gun barrels have been fixed

Me262 interior light has been fixed when going to cockpitview

Chickencatte

  • Payloads selection has been fixed
  • Weapons could be purchased but wouldnt save has been fixed

