UPDATE 4 (THE THANKSGIVING UPDATE) AND A 50% SALE!



Hey Ghosts and Hunters,

We’re back with another exciting and festive update to help you kick off the holiday season. Update 4 (Thanksgiving Update) includes a new boombox, new hero props, festive decorations, and even a brand new Hunter Gadget.

Update 4 will be the perfect way to shake off that post-turkey lethargy this Thanksgiving, so let’s dive on into the meat of what you can expect!

NEW FEATURE: BOOMBOX



This is a fun new feature that I think a lot of you are going to love. We’ve added the Boombox - a sweet retro-style boombox (familiar to all you Satisfactory fans) that you can use to play your favorite Coffee Stain game music in MGH. You can collect music cassettes found spread out across the various maps to unlock tracks to play on the boombox. You can find a boombox in the van, at the generator, and across the maps. If you’re a Hunter, you can use it to DJ your van ride, and Ghosts can even possess a boombox and play their favorite tunes while chasing you!

The cassettes you find will include music from Deep Rock Galactic, Satisfactory, Huntdown, Songs of Conquest, Sanctum, and Goat Sim, so you’ll have tons of tunes to choose from.

2 NEW SOUNDTRACK SONGS

To go along side the release of the boombox, we are also releasing 2 new songs on our official soundtrack, Something is Happening, But I Can’t See It and Don’t Leave Me Now - be sure to check them out!

NEW HUNTER GADGET: CAMCORDER



This new gadget is great because it mixes fun and useful functionality with a bit of tactical mischief. The new Camcorder gadget can be deployed by Hunters to watch over a given area, meaning that Ghosts running past will be tagged and made visible to Hunters for 10 seconds. Ghosts, however, are free to possess it to move it around, so it makes for a fun high-value possession target! Give this gadget a go and be sure to share your thoughts, because we’re dying to hear your opinions!

THANKSGIVING DECORATIONS



It wouldn’t be a MGH holiday without a little fun flair! Naturally, we’ve taken the opportunity to spruce up the maps and the van with a few festive Thanksgiving frills to help you feel the holiday vibe. Let us know what you think of the new digs on Discord!

TURKEY-TASTIC HERO PROPS



There’s no way to discuss this new Hero Prop that doesn’t sound absolutely absurd in the best way possible… You can possess a tasty, juicy turkey. You can run around frantically like a chicken with its head cut off, while inhabiting the tasty form of a (beautifully animated!) seasonal entree. You will strike fear in the hearts of Hunters as you stalk them succulently. It is everything I never knew I wanted in MGH. It’s also a little creepy, conceptually, and I am here for it.

In addition to the crispy-fleshed fowl, you can also hop inside Pumpkin Pies and use their delightful Fall flavors to make Hunters wish they were never born. Hunters will have their field of view splatted for a short while if you land a headshot! Do yourself a favor and splat some Hunters in the face this Thanksgiving.

50% OFF SALE

https://store.steampowered.com/app/915810/Midnight_Ghost_Hunt/

In addition to the Thanksgiving Update, we’ll also be kicking off the start of the winter holiday season with a 50% off sale! If your friends are looking for something fun to play during their winter break be sure to recommend MGH while it’s on sale! It also makes a great gift for your squad. MGH will be on sale from November 22nd to the 29th!

That’s all for this time, Ghosts and Hunters. We’re wishing you a tremendous Turkey Day, and we hope you enjoy Update 4! As always, we look forward to hearing your thoughts on the update, so hop on over to Discord or give us a shout on Twitter with your thoughts!

👻-Team MGH!