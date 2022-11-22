 Skip to content

Deepening Fire update for 22 November 2022

Deepening Fire is here November 30！

Share · View all patches · Build 9990538 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Survivors,

We're excited to announce that the EA version of Deepening Fire will be released on Steam November 30!
We hope you're thrilled to finally descend into the Rhost, challenge its guardians and uncover all of its crazy secrets!

If you like our game, please add it to your wishlist and join our communities for the latest news!
Also welcome to join our discord: https://discord.com/invite/wwnagze3Jp
Steam Page：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1642790/

Cheers,
ETime Studio

