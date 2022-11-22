Trifox - 1.0.3.2 - Hotfix

Hi everyone,
We have prepared another hotfix for you all to enjoy.
If you've been playing the game and enjoyed your experience so far, do consider leaving a Steam review as this really helps us out a great amount.
As always feel free to join our Discord (http://discord.trifox-game.com/) and let us know what you think of the game and/or the changes made within this patch.
All the best,
-The Trifox Dev Team
Full hotfix patchnotes below:
Level Changes
4-1 Showdown
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where you could get stuck in an infinite position reset loop if you fell into the abyss at the exact time the boss transitioned to its final blow stage.
- Fixed an issue where you could 1 shot the boss using certain attacks after dying during the final blow stage and replaying the final section of the fight.
- Turrets will now correctly target the boss weapons during the final stage of the fight.
- Ensured that turrets can apply the final blow to the boss.
