Trifox update for 22 November 2022

Trifox - 1.0.3.2 - Hotfix

Trifox - 1.0.3.2 - Hotfix
22 November 2022
Build 9990477

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi everyone,

We have prepared another hotfix for you all to enjoy.

All the best,
-The Trifox Dev Team

Full hotfix patchnotes below:

Level Changes

4-1 Showdown

Fixes
  • Fixed an issue where you could get stuck in an infinite position reset loop if you fell into the abyss at the exact time the boss transitioned to its final blow stage.
  • Fixed an issue where you could 1 shot the boss using certain attacks after dying during the final blow stage and replaying the final section of the fight.
  • Turrets will now correctly target the boss weapons during the final stage of the fight.
  • Ensured that turrets can apply the final blow to the boss.

