SERVER IS UP NOW! 11.22.2022

Rangers!
We appreciate your patience with this maintenance. We are glad to inform you that the server is up!
Rewards for this maintenance are the following:
Compensation Content:
MYST - Black Box x1
Boss Battle Ticket 3 x3
Combat Dice x5
Gold Coin x5
Thank you again rangers!
Please follow us on:
Discord: https://discord.gg/combatarms
Website: https://combatarms-c.valofe.com/main
VFUN: http://vfun.valofe.com/home
Forums: https://forums.valofe.com/forum/combat-arms-the-classic
Changed files in this update