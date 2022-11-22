 Skip to content

COMBAT ARMS: THE CLASSIC update for 22 November 2022

SERVER IS UP NOW! 11.22.2022

Rangers!

We appreciate your patience with this maintenance. We are glad to inform you that the server is up!
Rewards for this maintenance are the following:

Compensation Content:
MYST - Black Box x1
Boss Battle Ticket 3 x3
Combat Dice x5
Gold Coin x5
Thank you again rangers!

