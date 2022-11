Thank you for using VRoid Studio.

VRoid Studio v1.17.0 update concerns the following:

■ New features

Added 22 new 'CLCT for FUTURE' presets Added 15 outfit presets Added 7 hairstyle presets Added 4 whole-body outfits

Added 12 new outfit templates

We will keep looking out for your comments and feedback and work towards new updates. Thank you for your continued support.