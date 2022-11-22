We hope you’re keeping your copy of Deflector up-to-date because today it’s time for an update. And it’s one of the big ones! “Improved systems & big monsters” might seem like a bit of a giveaway, but there’s more to see, so let’s go down the list!

You’ve had your share of filling out the DNA Table, but now it’s time for something more compressed. More of a board. So let’s meet your DNA Board!

This neat and tidy board packs a lot of information about you, your mutations, abilities and their performance.

You now have three attributes:

ATTACK affects the damage you deal with your attacks

DEFLECT affects the damage you deal with deflected bullets

HEALTH affects your maximum health

In addition to that, each attribute affects mutations of the corresponding color. Such as red mutations being affected by your Attack Attribute. You can see an example below

But wait. What are those extra icons on each of the Mutations? Those are called altered states, and every mutation you come across will have one. Altered states don’t depend on specific mutations or attributes, but stacking them together by having multiple mutations with a similar altered state will increase the effect.

Whether increasing your attributes, gathering Cells or mutations, you will of course do it all on the map. You’ll notice that it too has gone through an overhaul.

The legend in the upper left should help you identify nodes you’re looking for. Hovering over them will tell you what you can count on as well.

Where before you would mostly identify the threat by the type of node but not be certain about the rewards, this time rewards are guaranteed. Growth will allow you to increase one of your three attributes. Mutation source will award a mutation. Survival nodes (now with many more traps) will upgrade the tier of your slotted mutation and so on.

You may have noticed Evolutions and Nucleolus on the DNA Board earlier. While Nucleolus is the already familiar great mutation received from an Apex Virus, Evolutions as specimen-specific mutations. How do you receive them? By confronting Great Viruses.

These formidable foes mark the midpoint of each biome’s map. You may recognize them from one of our articles earlier this month! Depending on the biome you’ll run into one of them. Beat these Great Viruses and you’ll leave the confrontation evolved.

Of course, alternatively, you might also die.

This is a great time to talk about another important new term - Research Level. KarlOS has been going up in the world! Every concluded run, whether successful or successfully turned into a cautionary tale, will boost your Research Level at KarlOS’ lab, and with it - unlocking brand new mutations. Once they are unlocked you have a chance of having them drop while clearing biomes.

To sum things up!

This update overhauls the map, nodes and rewards you earn from them;

The DNA Table is replaced with the DNA Board, including altered states on every Mutation and three Attributes that affect both your stats and the power of your mutation;

Research Level replaces having to purchase mutations in the Hub. Leave it to KarlOS to help you unlock more mutations for the pool!

The virus evolves in new ways, resulting in Great Viruses emerging in every biome.

No time like the present to see it all for yourself! In fact, Deflector is available at a 20% discount until November 29th in case you or your friends are still on the fence about the experiment.

The full list of changes is as follows:

What’s new

8 new mutations have been added;

All mutations have been updated/improved and now deal damage based on your attributes (Attack, Deflect , Health);

World maps have been completely reworked. All rooms now drop a reward, including random mutation and random upgrade drops;

Great Viruses added to every biome;

Survival areas now have unique layouts full of traps;

New deflectable objects added to maps in every biome;

DNA Table replaced by DNA Board;

Mutations now unlocked by increasing Research Level. Increase it by playing the game!

Quest system removed;

New enemy, Jellyfish, has been added to the Toxic Sea. It will chase you and apply poison;

Ermit (Toxic Sea) no longer becomes invulnerable while hidden inside shell, but will release toxic puddles if damaged while hiding. Ermit also has different attack patterns;

Specimens

Lightfist

Note: These are temporal changes as we are examining the deflection mechanics

Deflect no longer affects bullet speed;

Lightfist’s movement speed is no longer reduced while charging deflect;

Start and end deflect damage values have been changed;

Balance

Slightly decreased amount of health regained at Hub Healer and Safe Point as well as the effect of upgrades on the amount healed;

Bugs

Bloodleech no longer shoots its tongue while frozen.