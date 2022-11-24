 Skip to content

Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S update for 24 November 2022

The first patch is here, with more to come soon.

Build 9989913

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Hatsune Miku fans,

As a first step, we have fixed the display issue of Simplified Chinese in this patch. Additionally, we have received many different suggestions for improving the game in future patches since launch. We are currently investigating all of these options, and will be trying to implement what we can to make the game the best it can be for everyone, but we will need a bit more time to address these issues. Thank you for your patience.

On another note, we will also be adding Steam community items in the very near future!

