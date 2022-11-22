Alpha 4.3 - Animations!

Alpha 4.3 is here with one of the most awaited change yet!
-
The animations for Myzters, Scaizor and Cole are finally in a state of completion!
-
The selection screen cover art has been completed for all characters!
-
Due to problems regarding the control schemes, the controller config has been removed from the options screen, the controls are as follows :-
Interact - DPad
Select/Start - XBOX A Button
Left Arrow - XBOX X Button
Up Arrow - XBOX Y Button
Right Arrow - XBOX B Button
Pause - Start Button
-
I have also polished the character select screen.
-
Fixed a few bugs regarding the Anti Notes and AI.
-
lastly, did some Quality of Life changes and fixed some bugs.
The community's cooperation with the game is of utmost importance, especially in this early state of the game.
If you encounter any furthur issues, please let us know via a steam review, discussion board or via our discord server. And as always, enjoy! :D
Changed files in this update