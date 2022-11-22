 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rhythm Brawl update for 22 November 2022

Alpha 4.3 - Animations!

Share · View all patches · Build 9989896 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Alpha 4.3 is here with one of the most awaited change yet!

  • The animations for Myzters, Scaizor and Cole are finally in a state of completion!

  • The selection screen cover art has been completed for all characters!

  • Due to problems regarding the control schemes, the controller config has been removed from the options screen, the controls are as follows :-

Interact - DPad
Select/Start - XBOX A Button
Left Arrow - XBOX X Button
Up Arrow - XBOX Y Button
Right Arrow - XBOX B Button
Pause - Start Button

  • I have also polished the character select screen.

  • Fixed a few bugs regarding the Anti Notes and AI.

  • lastly, did some Quality of Life changes and fixed some bugs.

The community's cooperation with the game is of utmost importance, especially in this early state of the game.
If you encounter any furthur issues, please let us know via a steam review, discussion board or via our discord server. And as always, enjoy! :D

Changed files in this update

Rhythm Brawl Windows Depot 1729901
  • Loading history…
Rhythm Brawl Mac Depot 1729902
  • Loading history…
Rhythm Brawl Linux Depot 1729903
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link