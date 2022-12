For us, the Once in Yaissor game series has become more than just a visual novel. It's a whole universe, with its own story.

The third part grew with the creator, without renouncing the narrative of the first part. The chaotic madness, the stories and their conclusions, the flips-turns, and the eventual stopping point. An atmospheric soundtrack.

And now - it's out, we hope we've met your expectations.

With love, Valera Entertainment.