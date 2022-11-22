Visual Reboot

Greetings Builders,

the last patch brought you new production chains and more variety to the gameplay of Highrise City. This time around, we tackled the graphics. You will notice a lot of upgrades to the visuals of the game with this patch. We are definitely proud of the more colorful look the game got. In addition to the new color palette, the post processing got a complete rework. The mission was to improve the overall quality and give the game a more vibrant look - we hope you enjoy the new look!

In general this patch focuses on quality of life improvements. You can now again easily enable DirectX 12 in the video options. This can improve the performance by 70%, which we know some of you asked eagerly for. The camera movement has been improved once more and the light radiating from your cursor is now dynamic to the camera distance.

Full Changelog