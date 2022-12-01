Age of Empires IV - Patch 5.1.148 Now Live!

The first minor patch of Season Three, is LIVE! In this patch, we’re making some balance changes to Forest Ponds, Hideout, and Waterholes according to your feedback from our Season Three Public Update Preview, plus you’ll see some new UI improvements, and you’ll also see better general stability and performance of the game! Thia time, we’re mixing up the Season Three Map Pool, we’re giving some visual updates to the unit healthbar settings, as well as more balance work on the Malian and Ottoman Civilizations.

