User Sanction

Share · View all patches · Build 9989530 · Last edited 23 November 2022 – 07:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Dear Ballers,

We have punished following user because of using repetitive abusive language.

Using abusive language will violates other user's game experience and we do not allow such behavior at any condition.

[Banned for 7 days]

iG###-## (PS4)

Second sanction will have heavier punishment if the penalized user continues such abusive behavior in the future.

3on3 FreeStyle Team will continuously monitor our players to create a fair competition environment.

Any action that can harm the gaming environment will not be tolerated.

- 3on3 FreeStyle Team