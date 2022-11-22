 Skip to content

The Lost and The Wicked update for 22 November 2022

Update Notes for 11/22

Share · View all patches · Build 9989318 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Visual update and improvements to all levels in the game.
New achievements, up to 17 achievements now.
Controller fixes and improvements including locking twin stick aim when on controller.
Various other bug fixes.

