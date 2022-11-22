New Versus Minigames!

v0.5.12 - 23 Nov 2022

New FFA PvP minigames in the first post-EA release update, how exciting! Main focus was on bringing more unique variety to the current offerings, also fills out the Versus minigame selection UI grid perfectly which is a big plus (and may or may not have been what I was aiming for...)

[New] 5 Unique PvP minigames, with full difficulty support.

Band Practice - Play those funky tunes.

Crafty Configurations - Zero in on the correct pattern. They're crafty though...

Fast Fingers - Pitting reaction times against one another.

Memory Minder - Remembering things is hard: the game.

Spinning Stars - An absolute classic dodge 'em arena. You'll know it when you see it.

Other:

[Improvement] Point Defence: Enemies will now do less damage depending on their remaining health.

[Polish] Point Defence: Make enemy queue a bit more spiffy.

[Polish] Teeming Tower: Make the lobby a little more cozy.

[Fix] Potential timing issue with readying up in some cases.

[Fix] Game got a little confused what to do when swapping between Free Play and Levels in some cases.

[Misc] Wording changes