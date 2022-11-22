BUILD 2425 - 22 November 2022

This update contains the following changes:

Entire menu code overhauled.

The menu is now fully gamepad compatible.

New option to auto-switch weapons on pickup. Please note: weapons won't auto-switch if you are currently firing your weapon.

Bindings menu was updated

Rebinding will now overwrite a previously bound key.

'Reset bindings' option is more robust. If you have any issues hit this button.

Codex was completely overhauled and had a spell/grammar pass.

Weapon wheel added.

Defaults to Q on mouse/kb. Can be changed in the rebind options.

Hold R1 for about half a second on gamepads to open it.

Game changes:

Volumetric fog was optimized, you should get quite a few extra frames in maps that use it.

Keys have a VFX to help them stand out a bit now.

AEWARLOCK cheat now adds mana.

Animation bug fix for the Protector Enemies.

Animation bug fix for the Solegionaires

Map changes:

E3M2 Bugged lift in the water pit was fixed. (was very difficult to get out of the water)

E7M1 changed a few things in this map to optimize it.

(also lots of other behind the scenes stuff in preparation for The Black Labyrinth)