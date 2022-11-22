BUILD 2425 - 22 November 2022
This update contains the following changes:
Entire menu code overhauled.
The menu is now fully gamepad compatible.
New option to auto-switch weapons on pickup. Please note: weapons won't auto-switch if you are currently firing your weapon.
Bindings menu was updated
Rebinding will now overwrite a previously bound key.
'Reset bindings' option is more robust. If you have any issues hit this button.
Codex was completely overhauled and had a spell/grammar pass.
Weapon wheel added.
Defaults to Q on mouse/kb. Can be changed in the rebind options.
Hold R1 for about half a second on gamepads to open it.
Game changes:
Volumetric fog was optimized, you should get quite a few extra frames in maps that use it.
Keys have a VFX to help them stand out a bit now.
AEWARLOCK cheat now adds mana.
Animation bug fix for the Protector Enemies.
Animation bug fix for the Solegionaires
Map changes:
E3M2 Bugged lift in the water pit was fixed. (was very difficult to get out of the water)
E7M1 changed a few things in this map to optimize it.
(also lots of other behind the scenes stuff in preparation for The Black Labyrinth)
