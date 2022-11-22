 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

AMID EVIL update for 22 November 2022

BUILD 2425 - 22 November 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9989026 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BUILD 2425 - 22 November 2022

This update contains the following changes:

Entire menu code overhauled.
The menu is now fully gamepad compatible.
New option to auto-switch weapons on pickup. Please note: weapons won't auto-switch if you are currently firing your weapon.
Bindings menu was updated
Rebinding will now overwrite a previously bound key.
'Reset bindings' option is more robust. If you have any issues hit this button.
Codex was completely overhauled and had a spell/grammar pass.

Weapon wheel added.
Defaults to Q on mouse/kb. Can be changed in the rebind options.
Hold R1 for about half a second on gamepads to open it.

Game changes:
Volumetric fog was optimized, you should get quite a few extra frames in maps that use it.
Keys have a VFX to help them stand out a bit now.
AEWARLOCK cheat now adds mana.
Animation bug fix for the Protector Enemies.
Animation bug fix for the Solegionaires

Map changes:
E3M2 Bugged lift in the water pit was fixed. (was very difficult to get out of the water)
E7M1 changed a few things in this map to optimize it.

(also lots of other behind the scenes stuff in preparation for The Black Labyrinth)

Changed files in this update

Amid Evil Content Depot 673131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link