Update Alpha 0.30 November 22 2022

New Features:

Lucre pickup

Lucre is a new currency used during a run to buy stuff from the genie merchant. They do not transfer between plays so use them freely.

Genie merchant

The genie merchant will wander around levels. Walk into him to go to his store.

Once you exit the store dimension (press E) it will take some time before he recharges and can be activated again (4 minutes by default).

Three types of items are available for purchase with a 4th coming later this week:

-Trinkets. Once you buy a trinket it will always be available in your inventory (press E during normal gameplay), even for future playthroughs. To use them during a run you need pockets. You get 1 by default and more can be bought from the genie. Click on an unlocked trinket to activate it. Once activated you are stuck with it for that run so choose carefully. There are 20 trinkets to start with and more will be added in future updates.

-Pockets. You can buy more pockets to use more trinkets. Each trinket you buy also comes with a free pocket so feel free to buy trinkets you already unlocked if they're cheaper than more pockets.

Ultimate Spells.

Your 6th armament slot can now be used. This slot is only for Ultimate Spells which can be bought for the duration of a run at the genie merchant. You can also buy a new one and it will replace the old one if you want. Ultimate spells are powerful but tend to have long recharge times. Some will only cast a few times during a run.

There are three Ultimate Spells available for now. More will be added in future updates:

Midas' Envious Gaze: All enemies have Lucre pulled out of them. The process is lethal (except for bosses). 4 minute cooldown.

Glimpse of Hell: Enemies take damage equal to 50% of their health (20% for bosses) and are set on fire. 30 second cooldown.

Flimbulwinter Slows all enemies by 80% for 5 seconds. 20 second cooldown.

Bug fixes:

Fixed a bug that gave the player an automatic win when reaching the 30 minute mark of the Sewers instead of spawning and requiring the player to beat the Sewer's second boss.