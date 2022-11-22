Maxwell's Character Refresh is Now Available!

"Encore"

The former Nightmare King suddenly finds himself facing his past... and a choice about his future. Everyone take your seats, the Amazing Maxwell's next act is about to begin.

Changes

* Codex Umbra is now a spell book that feeds off of Sanity and Nightmare Fuel only.

Added a spell wheel UI for reading the Codex Umbra in your inventory.

Maxwell now summons the following shadow puppets: Shadow Servant Shadow Duelist

Maxwell now controls up to six puppets at a time.

These improved puppets automatically aggro or work within their summoned area for a set duration before expiring.

Equipping shadowy equipment will increase the power of Shadow Duelists. This includes, but is not limited to, most things crafted from Shadow Magic or Ancient Pseudoscience.

Maxwell now summons the following crowd control shadows: Shadow Sneak Shadow Prison

All shadows can be summoned on the ocean.

Maxwell can craft the Magician's Top Hat and Magician’s Chest.

Magician's Top Hat, Magician's Chest, and Shadow Chester are all connected to one shadow dimensional storage in the Forest, and another one while in the Caves.

Additional changes

* Controller twin-stick aiming for AoE targeting spells.

Inventory bar actions, such as dropping, refuelling, and repairing items, can now be performed on controllers while auto-pause is enabled.

AoE attack hit boxes for Ancient Sentrypede, Eye of Terror, Twins of Terror, and Celestial Champion have been updated to account for the size of their targets.

Adjusted the tracking of Twins of Terror’s dash attacks accordingly.

As always, a big Thank You to all players that checked out the refresh during beta and submitting their feedback and bug reports!

New Skins!



Maxwell Deluxe Wardrobe ($10.99 / 19 RMB)

This Deluxe Wardrobe contains Maxwell's complete set of Guest of Honor, Roseate, Survivor, Untriumphant, and Dark Wizard skin items.

Maxwell Dark Wizard Chest ($3.99 / 8 RMB)

This Dark Wizard's Chest contains the following skin items: Cursed Cloak, Cursed Sabre, and Showman's Shadow Hat.

New Twitch Drops!

We're offering a new set of streaming drops over on Twitch.tv. Check out this post for details.

Rhymes with Play



Make sure to join us for another Rhymes with Play Dev stream this Thursday. We'll be checking out the Maxwell refresh with our hosts Vito and Hailey.

And that's it for now!

As we approach the end of the year we still have a bit more to go to finish out the 2022(3) roadmap. We have been talking internally about what's coming up in the next roadmap and while we still have some details to iron out, we're already very excited about 2023! We have been watching the feedback from players regarding the long-term hopes for the game. While it's going to be difficult to wait for more info, it's going to be even harder for us to keep it under wraps, but we'll be posting up a new roadmap at the beginning of next year!



Along with looking forward, this time of the year we also reflect on what we’ve done. It’s been a fantastic adventure not just this year, but each year since we launched Don’t Starve Together back in 2016.

The Steam awards have once again opened for nominations, and we thought we’d ask players to please consider nominating Don't Starve Together for the Steam Awards 2022 in the Labor of Love category.

