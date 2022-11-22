"The Root Issue" Is out now!

This new update more than doubles the content in Treekeepers! Get a group together and try out the beautiful new level "The Root Issue" containing brand new physics-based puzzles you'll have to solve together.

Also, high scores are now saved for each world, taking into account difficulty and other play stats. Try to get the high score!

Full patch notes for version1.1:

Features:

A full new world, more that doubling the amount of treekeeping to do featuring:

-New physics-based objectives

-New music and effects

-More game attributes changed by the dynamic difficulty system

-Beautiful new scenery and hand-crafted artwork.

A new high score system!

Fixes:

Several performance improvements for Quest

Several network fixes and netcode improvements