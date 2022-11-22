 Skip to content

Grim Nights 2 - Realms update for 22 November 2022

Pattch 0.7.5.2 - Hotfix!

Pattch 0.7.5.2 - Hotfix!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch gets rid of a two rather frequent crashes - very sorry about those! let me know if there are others and I will do my best to get rid of them ASAP.

Thanks for the feedback!

Best wishes and lots of love! <3
//Mattias

