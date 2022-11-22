Patch Notes v0.1.0

Hey guys!
Let's check all the v0.1.0 patch info!
News
- Weapon Fusion System
- Limitation of Weapons and Relics (6/6)
- Reroll
- New Weapon: Slime Staff
- New Weapon: Ivy Staff
- New Weapon: Silver Gun
- New Weapon: Ectoplasm Wand
- New Weapon: Corrupted Orb
- New Fusion: Water Staff (Fire Staff + Frost Staff)
- New Fusion: Raziel's Tome (Holy Bible + Thunder Staff)
- New Fusion: Underworld Tome (Holy Bible + Hellfire Staff)
- New Fusion: Blizzard Wand (Frost Staff + Glacial Staff)
- New Fusion: Frost Dagger (Knife + Frost Scythe)
- New Achievement: Can squid survive on land?
- New Achievement: Dark Harvest
- New Achievement: Expert Slime Hunter
- New Achievement: Poltergeist
- New Achievement: Silver Bullet
- New Display Slots for Weapons and Relics
Changes
- Increases gold rate on achievements +25%
- Increased Damage: Ninn Summoner (+125% at max lvl)
- +10% base movement speed for all characters
- 50% reduction in the number of tentacles
- Tentacle health reduced by 80%
- Reduced Damage: Bees (-8%)
- Reduced Damage: Red Bees (-10%)
- Reduced Damage: Zombies (-7%)
- Reduced Damage: Blood Eye (-9%)
- Reduced Damage: Ghost Witch (-8%)
- Reduced Damage: Firefly (-12%)
- Reduced Damage: Purple Firefly (-15%)
- Reduced Damage: Goblin (-12%)
- Reduced Damage: Werewolf (-6%)
- Increased Damage: Plants (+50%)
Fixes
- "Cauterize" talent now works correctly
- Taking a chest and leveling up at the same time now works correctly
-
See you in the next update, tomorrow!
Thank you so much!
Pyxeralia
