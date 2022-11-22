Patch Notes v0.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9988708 · Last edited 22 November 2022 – 05:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Hey guys!

Let's check all the v0.1.0 patch info!

News

Weapon Fusion System

Limitation of Weapons and Relics (6/6)

Reroll

New Weapon: Slime Staff

New Weapon: Ivy Staff

New Weapon: Silver Gun

New Weapon: Ectoplasm Wand

New Weapon: Corrupted Orb

New Fusion: Water Staff (Fire Staff + Frost Staff)

New Fusion: Raziel's Tome (Holy Bible + Thunder Staff)

New Fusion: Underworld Tome (Holy Bible + Hellfire Staff)

New Fusion: Blizzard Wand (Frost Staff + Glacial Staff)

New Fusion: Frost Dagger (Knife + Frost Scythe)

New Achievement: Can squid survive on land?

New Achievement: Dark Harvest

New Achievement: Expert Slime Hunter

New Achievement: Poltergeist

New Achievement: Silver Bullet

New Display Slots for Weapons and Relics

Changes

Increases gold rate on achievements +25%

Increased Damage: Ninn Summoner (+125% at max lvl)

+10% base movement speed for all characters

50% reduction in the number of tentacles

Tentacle health reduced by 80%

Reduced Damage: Bees (-8%)

Reduced Damage: Red Bees (-10%)

Reduced Damage: Zombies (-7%)

Reduced Damage: Blood Eye (-9%)

Reduced Damage: Ghost Witch (-8%)

Reduced Damage: Firefly (-12%)

Reduced Damage: Purple Firefly (-15%)

Reduced Damage: Goblin (-12%)

Reduced Damage: Werewolf (-6%)

Increased Damage: Plants (+50%)

Fixes

"Cauterize" talent now works correctly

Taking a chest and leveling up at the same time now works correctly

New passives for characters

New corruption levels

Achievements and Weapons

Secret Achievements

Secret Vendor

New Maps

Tooltips

New Glyphs for Passives and Racials

Familiars System

https://discord.gg/SMUMaKJ6qX

