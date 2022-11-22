 Skip to content

Scarlet Tower update for 22 November 2022

Patch Notes v0.1.0

Patch Notes v0.1.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys!

Let's check all the v0.1.0 patch info!

News
  • Weapon Fusion System
  • Limitation of Weapons and Relics (6/6)
  • Reroll
  • New Weapon: Slime Staff
  • New Weapon: Ivy Staff
  • New Weapon: Silver Gun
  • New Weapon: Ectoplasm Wand
  • New Weapon: Corrupted Orb
  • New Fusion: Water Staff (Fire Staff + Frost Staff)
  • New Fusion: Raziel's Tome (Holy Bible + Thunder Staff)
  • New Fusion: Underworld Tome (Holy Bible + Hellfire Staff)
  • New Fusion: Blizzard Wand (Frost Staff + Glacial Staff)
  • New Fusion: Frost Dagger (Knife + Frost Scythe)
  • New Achievement: Can squid survive on land?
  • New Achievement: Dark Harvest
  • New Achievement: Expert Slime Hunter
  • New Achievement: Poltergeist
  • New Achievement: Silver Bullet
  • New Display Slots for Weapons and Relics
Changes
  • Increases gold rate on achievements +25%
  • Increased Damage: Ninn Summoner (+125% at max lvl)
  • +10% base movement speed for all characters
  • 50% reduction in the number of tentacles
  • Tentacle health reduced by 80%
  • Reduced Damage: Bees (-8%)
  • Reduced Damage: Red Bees (-10%)
  • Reduced Damage: Zombies (-7%)
  • Reduced Damage: Blood Eye (-9%)
  • Reduced Damage: Ghost Witch (-8%)
  • Reduced Damage: Firefly (-12%)
  • Reduced Damage: Purple Firefly (-15%)
  • Reduced Damage: Goblin (-12%)
  • Reduced Damage: Werewolf (-6%)
  • Increased Damage: Plants (+50%)
Fixes
  • "Cauterize" talent now works correctly
  • Taking a chest and leveling up at the same time now works correctly
Main features of the 2022 updates
  • New passives for characters
  • New corruption levels
    • Achievements and Weapons
  • Secret Achievements
  • Secret Vendor
  • New Maps
  • Tooltips
  • New Glyphs for Passives and Racials
  • Familiars System

If you're enjoying the game, don't forget to rate us on steam, it helps us a lot! 🧛‍♀️🙏🏽

Join us discord!

https://discord.gg/SMUMaKJ6qX

Help us by reporting bugs found or with ideas in the #bug-report #ideas discord channel!

See you in the next update, tomorrow!

Thank you so much!
Pyxeralia

