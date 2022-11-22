Skill-Based Character System & Post-Game Overhaul! (v. FR 2.03.000)

Hello all,

Two major road map items are complete and included in our latest patch! We performed a complete overhaul of our character \ RPG system, and additionally made some significant game flow changes that are most evident in the post-game info page (this is actually a bonus roadmap item).

Essentially, these changes both cleanup some of the messiest areas of the game, and also pivot the game & the player toward a deeper sense of belonging in the Mugalo Galaxy. There were various elements in the game that were very intense and heavily focused on survival and permadeath. While we like how these elements raised the stakes & excitement, they also were detracting from a really calm & relaxing exploration experience.

These changes also pave the way for the future, allowing us to expand the game vertically using the new character skill system. These skills will allow us to establish a deeper progression into farming, fishing, and potentially harpooning.

Anyway, without elaborating the reasons for every single change, here are the highlights / specifics:

Game-Flow Changes

The player now starts with very few credits and a VFlare ship. New ships may be bought with acquired credits over time.

Scoring has been removed from the game. You will still get a post-game report (see below), but the constant pressure to maintain a score is gone.

Names of the difficulty levels have been changed.

The final game report is now based on clear inputs and a fewer number of inputs, these are summarized in a graphical color bar (see below).

This final rating is primarily based on progressed skills, surviving family members, reaching Lilith, and the initial difficulty level (time is no longer a factor). No rush to reach Lilith!

All of the post-game statistic graphs have been fixed!

Skill-Based Character System

Instead of the six old skills, each character now has only three skills (fishing, farming, and spacefaring).

These skills are dynamic, as discrete actions in gameplay will progress them.

Each skill has seven levels, and each new level will provide the player with new rewards such as new fish, farming perks, and spacefaring perks.

The blood volume and lung gas graphs have been removed.

The sleep and workout sliders have been removed.

Farming EXP can be acquired by researching farming technologies or growing crops.

Fishing EXP can be acquired by catching fish and attempting to catch fish.

Spacefaring EXP can be acquired by researching spacefaring technologies or by flying through the Mugalo Galaxy.

You can read much more about the details of these two updates in our issue tracking system:

https://github.com/chaystarjun/LilithCommunityTracker/issues/123

https://github.com/chaystarjun/LilithCommunityTracker/issues/124

The Character Skills Screen

The New Post-Game Report

Best,

-john and pete

New Features

Skill-Based Character System!

Post-Game Overhaul!

Polish

Flight UI & raiding screen fonts cleaned up.

Positive health conditions show boosts when hovering.

It's no longer possible to start with a ship that does not have enough signal strength to complete the tutorial.

Roadmap Update

We made a few small changes to the road map. Things are becoming a clearer to us, and so we've adjusted accordingly. "Science & Experiments", for now, is unlikely to ever happen -- there really was no clear vision for that, haha. Therefore, you'll see it is marked "Cancelled". Also, the most recent road-map item, the "Post-Game Overhaul", is a sudden arrival. This was a major change to the game, and we felt it was important to the game's flow, so we added it to the road map and finished it at the same time.