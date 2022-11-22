LONN | Patch 6

We've had some great feedback from the community, thanks for posting in the discussions. We've got some really nice updates, fixes and improvements.

HTC Vive Wand Support Iteration 1

We've implemented an iteration 1 of the Vive Wand controls. We don't have access to the controllers however a community member uploaded Vive Wand bindings. We tried to match the engine inputs as close to this binding as possible. Please let us know how this goes, if any issues come up we'll try hotfix it quickly.

Left Handed Support

In the game options under controls you'll see an option to change between left and right handed. This will change where your magazine and item slot is. This was requested by the community, we hope you find this useful.

Sprinting

Another requested feature was being able to press the left thumbstick forward twice to sprint. We've added this feature into the game and we hope you enjoy using it.

Haptic Feedback when your slotting an item

We've added haptic feedback when your hand is near a slot and you're holding a weapon. This should help for users who want to quickly put a weapon away without looking down at the UI prompt.

Optimisation Hideout has been Optimised. The city humans have had big performance improvements.

Optimisation Apartment has been Optimised.

Optimisation Optimised lasers for puzzles improving performance in multiple levels.

Improvement Shredder Drone SFX is louder so they shouldn't sneak up on you anymore.

Improvement Optimized shaders in Confrontation and unknown to improve performance.

Improvement Haptic Feedback has been improved for all weapons. Example hitting a WUX-n red sword will have haptic feedback now. Hitting melee weapons together or against enemies will have haptics/improved haptics.

Improvement Added Gangmember death sound effects.

Bug Fixed enemy navigation issue in Metro.

Bug Gangmembers will no longer shoot after death.

Bug Fixed being able to grab the credit in Luna Hideout prior to her giving it to you.

Bug Fixed a bug on the hand where if you had your fist closed it was hard/impossible to push interfaces and some buttons.