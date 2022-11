Share · View all patches · Build 9988244 · Last edited 22 November 2022 – 17:52:19 UTC by Wendy

A small update to fix a few issues we have noticed.

Fixes include:

Controllers were not able to get to the 'controls' tab (ironic, i know)

Added controller and hotkey support for speeding up time

Fixed a bug where game settings that were changed during gameplay were not being saved

Please let us know if you encounter anything odd as you play, and happy farming!