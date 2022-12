Woodrow the Old Piano is now available on Steam!

Woodrow the Old Piano is a playable out-of-tune piano, modelled on a real antique piano. Although Woodrow has been in development over the past year, the sounds of Woodrow are over 100 years in the making, recorded from a real piano that has been weathered from decades of play and decay.

We look forward to further building upon Woodrow the Old Piano through this Early Access period.