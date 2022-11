1,The 4th character Sabrina's Skip button will lead to crash

For now it can be avoided by not clicking the skip button, just go through the plot

2,Cutscene Censorship

Cutsecene is being uncensored, and it will be updated lately

3,Voice act

We will be googling free voice and put them in the game

If you have any other questions please feel free to post them in community, we will read each of them.

Thanks again for your support and please do not refund.