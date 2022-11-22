 Skip to content

Price of Power update for 22 November 2022

Chapter 14 Development Update

Hello everyone! Hope you're having a good week. Progress on Chapter 14 is going pretty well and I have a release date ready. :) Chapter 14 (All's Quiet) will be released on the night of Christmas Eve (December 24th) as a Christmas gift to everyone! I'll give a sneak peek of the two new girls that will be introduced either late this week or the beginning of next week, so look out for that soon!

As always, thank you for supporting and, to the people who celebrate it, happy Thanksgiving!

