Mad Father update for 22 November 2022

Bug fixed Update (English Ver Only)

22 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Fans,

Thank you for playing Mad Father.
This message is to inform you that a new update has gone live.

  • Fixed bug that the sausage could not be cooked in the Basement 2F Kitchen.

Again, thank you for your continued support.

