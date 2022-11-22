 Skip to content

Storms II update for 22 November 2022

Patch 2.4

Patch 2.4 · Build 9987671

The biggest two things about this update:

  1. Mercenaries
    Mercenaries can be hired, geared up, and renamed - it's not a skill, so any class can purchase them. Give them your cool loot you can't use to make them potent soldiers.

  2. The Skill Tree
    Every skill icon has been updated graphically, and the entire skill tree has been reskinned. It now glows and it's awesome.

Other than that, there have been the regular bug fixes, including:

  • Crafting walls now has a limit
  • Stashes can be crafted
  • Small and large potions no longer mix

Balancing:

  • Nerfed Xetrov

