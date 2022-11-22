Share · View all patches · Build 9987481 · Last edited 22 November 2022 – 00:46:03 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone, and welcome to the Weekly Dev Log for November 21st, 2022, detailing all the changes that have happened since November 14th, 2022. Note: Devs that don't appear in the weekly log are not necessarily away or not doing work, but may be working on things currently not announced or backend work that doesn't need to be detailed.

Accessibility Suggestions

We've created a forum post asking the community for suggestions on how we can improve gameplay for players with certain conditions such as colorblindness, dyslexia, or anything else that might affect a players ability to use the standard presentation and controls of the game.

If you have any ideas or suggestions, and possible solutions on how to solve a particular issue, please check out the forum post here.

November 2022 Condo Contest - ENDING SOON

Hey everyone!

This month, the Condo Contest goal will be to build on the rooftop of the default Condo!

So, the main requirement is that your build must be on the roof of the default Condo.

Beyond that, feel free to do whatever you want with the build, including any theme. It can be an enclosed space or an open area, and you can include pictures of stairways / teleport areas / etc. to get up to the build.

The submission period ends on November 29th, 2022 at 11:59 PM.

You can read all the rules and how to enter the contest here!

Dark Voyage - OUT NOW

Last week, we released our interactive shooting dark ride, Dark Voyage! We also released a quick hotfix on Friday which fixed some issues from the initial release.

We're also working on another patch to fix some more issues found over the weekend.

You can read the patch notes here!

Plaza: Carnival Games

Johanna started working on several new Carnival Game style kiosks for a future expansion to the Plaza boardwalk.

Plaza: Water Gun Game WIP

Plaza: Milk Jug Toss Game WIP

Plaza: Balloon Dart Toss Game WIP





Plaza: Electronics Store NPC

JJosh continued working on the new Plaza Store NPCs, working on the Electronics Store NPC.

Plaza: Electronics Store NPC EARLY WIP





Miscellany

Johanna looked into optimizations for the Plaza.

Lifeless continued working on game world maps.

macdguy worked on Dark Voyage, releasing the update, along with continuing work on Condo I/O.

Madmijk worked on Dark Voyage, fixing some bugs, while also working on adding movement smoothing to the Monorail.

Nuclearxpotato continued working on Virus: Altar, working on the rear tunnels. Also started working on some Holiday items.

Sketchman worked on backend improvements and fixes.

Wheezwer finished working on concept art for the Tower Glove. She also helped come up with ideas and concept art for the Holiday items.

Will continued working on music and sounds for SDNL and Dark Voyage.

Wrap It Up

That about covers everything that happened since November 14th, 2022 at PixelTail Games.

Join our Discord for development updates and community fun!

https://discord.gg/pixeltail

We love awesome people like you!

We're also active on Twitter!

https://twitter.com/PixelTailGames

Follow our developments on our Trello in near real-time:

https://trello.com/b/6BwRMiPw/tower-unite-roadmap

Take a peek at what's being worked on every week in our weekly dev logs! There's bound to be something interesting every week!

https://forums.pixeltailgames.com/c/devupdates/weekly-dev-logs

Please report bugs & submit suggestions on our forums. We're active everyday & here to help.

For bug reports: https://forums.pixeltailgames.com/c/bug-report/18

For suggestions: https://forums.pixeltailgames.com/c/suggestions/7

<3 PixelTail Games