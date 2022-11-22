November 21 Update

-Made palm tree and bush models; Rigged palm tree models; Set up their ragdolls; Populated the map with them, partially;

-Added a bar on the main menu to show the player what I'm currently working on;

This is a very tiny update, as you can see! The reason for such a tiny update is that I'm working on new dungeons for the game, which could take a few days. But I didn't want to keep you waiting, so I decided to make an update with the things I added before starting to make more dungeons.