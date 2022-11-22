Beat the Machine: Rebooted - Patch 1.25 - Skill Tree Refinement

Edit: Due to a critical bug, our Mac build will release as soon as the bug is resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience.

This is the Beat the Machine: Rebooted - Skill Tree Refinement Patch 1.25

It’s been a while since our last update and this is going to be one of our longest patch notes to date. A lot of stuff will be changing, but in addition to all of the changes, our long awaited GAUNTLET mode, is now available for play.

The main focus on the skill tree refinement was to make skills stand out more and allow for more creative paths throughout gameplay of BTMR. In order to do this, we have removed the stat tree as this will allow the skills to be stronger in many different regards.

Enemy Changes:

• Tier 1 Shell Nodes are now easier to see on screen due to popular request.

• Collision with any Node that would normally destroy, now acts as enemy kills toward Fervor of Battle and other enemy threshold kill amounts.

Level Changes:

• Several changes have been made to the following levels: Level 12, Level 18, Level 19, Level 21, Level 22 and Level 24.

• Fixed some Dialogue Bugs that were occurring on levels: Hub, Level 5 and Level 6.

• Fixed a bug where players were unable to shoot with Default White skin on Level 10.

Player Stats:

• Base Shield has been increased from 0 -> 50

• Max Health and Max Shield has been increased from 500 -> 600

• Downgrade: Max Health and Max Shield are no longer tied to each other.

• New Effect: Destroying T.O.M’s minions regenerates 1 health or 1 shield if you are at max health.

• Armor calculation has been slightly changed to benefit player decisions toward solo armor builds.

Vitality Skills:



Tier 1:**

System Restore:

• Level 1: +50 Health; Every 15th attack restores 10(+1% Max Health) health.

• Level 2: Health restoration increased to 12(+4% Max Health) health.

Defensive Protocol:

• Level 1: +20 Armor; Every 15th attack fears the enemy hit for 1.75 seconds.

Shell Shield:

• Level 1: +50 Health; Every 15th attack generates 12(+5% Armor) shield.

• Level 2: Shield generation increased to 18(+12% Armor) shield.

Tier 2:

Agility Attacks:

• Level 1: Every 7 seconds, your next attack generates 10% bonus movement speed

and 8(+2% Max Health) bonus armor for 3.5 seconds.

• Level 2: Cooldown lowered to 5 seconds, bonus armor increased to 12(+3% Max Health)

Shielding Strikes

• Level 1: Every 12th enemy killed generates a 6-14(+8% Armor) shield based on missing health.

• Level 2: Shield Generation increased to 8-25(+12% Armor)

Rampant Regeneration

• Level 1: Every 17 seconds, your next attack generates 12 health over 2.5 seconds.

• Level 2: Every 14 seconds, your next attack generates 18 health over 2.5 seconds.

• Level 3: Every 11 seconds, your next attack generates 24 health over 2.5 seconds.

• Level 4: Every 8 seconds, your next attack generates 30 health over 2.5 seconds.

Protection Screen

• Level 1: Every 19 seconds, your next attack generates 18 shield over 2.5 seconds.

• Level 2: Every 16 seconds, your next attack generates 28 shield over 2.5 seconds.

• Level 3: Every 13 seconds, your next attack generates 38 shield over 2.5 seconds.

• Level 4: Every 10 seconds, your next attack generates 48 shield over 2.5 seconds.

Tier 3:

Armor Up!

• Level 1: Attacking an enemy grants a stack of 2.5 Armor for 5 seconds, stacking up to 10 times.

• Level 2: Attacking an enemy grants a stack of 3.75 Armor for 5 seconds, stacking up to 10 times.

• Level 3: Attacking an enemy grants a stack of 5 Armor for 5 seconds, stacking up to 10 times.

Technical Advances

• Level 1: +25 Health; Gain 5(+2.5% Max Health) armor, this value triples when below 40% Max Health.

Fervor of Battle

• Level 1: Each enemy unit killed grants 0.25 armor up to a max of 50 armor at 200 enemies.

• Level 2: Each enemy unit killed grants 0.40 armor up to a max of 80 armor at 200 enemies.

Sector VIII Stabilizer

• Level 1: +75 Health; Increase the health gained per unit killed to 2.

Tier 4:

Defense Mechanism

• Level 1: +25 Health; Enemy Collisions, Fans and Firewalls deal 20% less damage. You deal 10% increased damage to generators.

• Level 2: +50 Health; Enemy Collisions, Fans and Firewalls deal 25% less damage. You deal 10% increased damage to generators.

• Level 3: +75 Health; Enemy Collisions, Fans and Firewalls deal 30% less damage. You deal 10% increased damage to generators.

Projectile Prism

• Level 1: +10 Armor; Projectiles deal 5% less damage to you. Your attacks deal 7 bonus pure damage to enemies.

• Level 2: +18 Armor; Projectiles deal 7.5% less damage to you. Your attacks deal 7 bonus pure damage to enemies.

• Level 3: +26 Armor; Projectiles deal 10% less damage to you. Your attacks deal 7 bonus pure damage to enemies.

Security Barrier

• Level 1: +50 Shield; At the start of each level gain a shield equal to 55(+115% Armor). After completing an objective restore 50 shield.

• Level 2: +75 Shield; At the start of each level gain a shield equal to 80(+150% Armor). After completing an objective restore 50 shield.

Tier 5:

Vital Strikes

• Level 1: +25 Health; Your attacks deal 2(+6% Maximum Health) as bonus damage.

• Level 2: Your attacks deal 4(+9% Maximum Health) as bonus damage instead.

Brute Force

• Level 1: +15 Armor; Your attacks deal 8(+15% Armor) as bonus damage.

• Level 2: Your attacks deal 11(+25% Armor) as bonus damage instead.

Safeguarded Revenge

• Level 1: +75 Shield; Your attacks deal 5(+12% Shield) as bonus damage.

• Level 2: Your attacks deal 15(+15% Shield) as bonus damage instead.

Tier 6:

Sonic Rifts

• Level 1: Every 0.5 Seconds create a sonic boom underneath the XV9 ship that deals 20(+45% Armor) damage to all nearby enemies. This effect lasts for 6 seconds.

Cooldown: 25 Seconds.

• Level 2: Additionally while Sonic Rifts is active, gain 35 armor.

• Level 3: Sonic Rifts now deals 30(+65% Armor) damage instead.

Power Surge

• Level 1: Gain a shield equal to 40% of maximum health for 3.5 seconds. After the duration, the shield of energy explodes, dealing (140% of your Current Shield) to nearby units. Any shield gained from this ability depletes after the explosion.

Cooldown: 40 Seconds.

• Level 2: Shield value increased to 55%.

• Level 3: Damage conversion increased from 140% to 215%.

Perfect Durability

• Level 1: Shield yourself from all incoming projectiles for 2.5 seconds, each projectile that collides with the shield heals you for(+0.6% Max Health).

Cooldown: 80 Seconds.

• Level 2: Cooldown lowered to 55 seconds.

• Level 3: Perfect Durability can now overheal you, gaining excess health as shield instead.

Automated XV9-BOT

• Level 1: Create a miniature version of the XV9 at the target location for 8 seconds. The Automated XV9-BOT shoots at the nearest enemy dealing 15(+17.5% Maximum Health)(+20% Damage) and has rate of fire equal to 0.85(+50% of your total rate of fire)(+3.5% of your armor). Additionally XV9-BOT executes units that would have 50 health or less after damage is dealt.

Cooldown: 35 Seconds

• Level 2: Damage increased to 30(+22.5% Maximum Health)(+25% Damage)

• Level 3: Rate of Fire increased to 1.10(+55% of your total rate of fire)(+4% of your armor)

Neon Barrier

• Level 1: Deploy a barrier at the target location that blocks projectiles for 7 seconds. Enemies that travel through it take 25(+18% Maximum Health) (+130% Armor) pure damage.

Cooldown: 50 Seconds.

• Level 2: Damage increased to 40(+26% Maximum Health)(+165% Armor)

• Level 3: Cooldown lowered to 35 seconds.

LifeLine

• Level 1: Create a mist that surrounds the XV9 for 3.5 seconds, during this time you are invulnerable and enemies that enter the area, take 35(+11% Max Health)(+16% Armor) damage and are feared and weakened for 3.5 seconds.

Cooldown: 90 Seconds.

• Level 2: Cooldown lowered to 70 seconds.

• Level 3: For each enemy feared, lower this cooldown by an additional 2 seconds.

Utility Skills:

Tier 1:

Overclock

• Level 1: Hitting an enemy grants a stack of 3% rate of fire for 7 seconds, that stacks up to 10

times. Stacks are lost after 7 seconds of not hitting an enemy.

• Level 2: Rate of fire per stack increased to 5%.

Rapid Fury

• Level 1: Killing a unit grants 50% rate of fire for 1.5 seconds.

• Level 2: Rate of Fire bonus increased to 105%.

Clarity

• Level 1: +75 Shield; Destroying a unit grants an additional 1 shield.

• Level 2: +150 Shield; Destroying a unit grants an additional 2 shield.

Tier 2:

Boost Engine

• Level 1: +15% Cooldown Reduction

• Level 2: +30% Cooldown Reduction

Last Chance

• Level 1: +25 Health; Gain 4% Movement Speed and 8% Rate of Fire. While below 50% health, triple this effect.

• Level 2: +50 Health; Gain 4% Movement Speed and 12% Rate of Fire. While below 65% health, triple this effect.

• Level 3: +75 Health; Gain 4% Movement Speed and 16% Rate of Fire. While below 80% health, triple this effect.

Slowball Shooter

• Level 1: +3% Movement Speed; Every 5 seconds, your next attack causes causes a slowball to home in on the enemy dealing 8(+150% Movement Speed) to it and nearby units and slow them by 60% for 1.5 seconds.

• Level 2: +4% Movement Speed; Every 5 seconds, your next attack causes causes a slowball to home in on the enemy dealing 8(+250% Movement Speed) to it and nearby units and slow them by 60% for 1.5 seconds.

• Level 3: +5% Movement Speed; Every 5 seconds, your next attack causes causes a slowball to home in on the enemy dealing 8(+350% Movement Speed) to it and nearby units and slow them by 60% for 1.5 seconds.

Focus

• Level 1: +25 Shield; Wave Dash's cooldown is reduced 50%(+2% for every 100 max shield).

Tier 3:

Charging Power

• Level 1: +10 Damage; For every 20 enemies destroyed gain +4 damage stacking up to +16 damage.

• Level 2: +10 Damage; For every 20 enemies destroyed gain +7 damage stacking up to +28 damage.

Charging Fire

• Level 1: +15% Rate of Fire; For every 20 enemies destroyed gain +5% rate of fire stacking up to 35% rate of fire.

• Level 2: +15% Rate of Fire; For every 20 enemies destroyed gain +10% rate of fire stacking up to 55% rate of fire.

Light Speed

• Level 1: +4% Movement Speed; Wave Dashing, Shooting and destroying enemies generates momentum. After reaching 50 momentum your next attack deals 55(+200% Cooldown Reduction) as on hit damage and fears the enemy hit for 1.5 seconds. Max momentum attainable is equal to 100. Momentum Stacks per Action: +5 Wave Dash; +3 Destroying Enemies; +1 Shooting.

• Level 2: +4% Movement Speed; Wave Dashing, Shooting and destroying enemies generates momentum. After reaching 50 momentum your next attack deals 100(+200% Cooldown Reduction) as on hit damage and fears the enemy hit for 1.5 seconds. Max momentum attainable is equal to 100. Momentum Stacks per Action: +5 Wave Dash; +3 Destroying Enemies; +1 Shooting.

Coherence

• Level 1: Your active cooldowns are reduced by 15%. At the start of each level gain 100 shield.

Tier 4:

Frozen in Time:

• Level 1: Every 7 seconds, your next attack deals 30(+5% Max Shield) on hit damage and causes the enemy to be immobilized for 2.5 seconds.

• Level 2: Every 6 seconds, your next attack deals 40(+7% Max Shield) on hit damage and causes the enemy to be immobilized for 2.75 seconds.

• Level 3: Every 5 seconds, your next attack deals 50(+9% Max Shield) on hit damage and causes the enemy to be immobilized for 3.0 seconds.

• Level 4: Every 4 seconds, your next attack deals 60(+11% Max Shield) on hit damage and causes the enemy to be immobilized for 3.25 seconds.

Kickstarter

• Level 1: Every 4 seconds, your next attack deals 35(+75% Movement Speed) on hit damage and causes the enemy to be immobilized for 2.5 seconds.

• Level 2: Every 3.25 seconds, your next attack deals 65(+100% Movement Speed) on hit damage and causes the enemy to be immobilized for 2.75 seconds.

• Level 3: Every 2.5 seconds, your next attack deals 95(+125% Movement Speed) on hit damage and causes the enemy to be immobilized for 3.0 seconds.

• Level 4: Every 1.75 seconds, your next attack deals 125(+150% Movement Speed) on hit damage and causes the enemy to be immobilized for 3.25 seconds.

Jailbreak Jammer

• Level 1: Every 8 seconds, your next attack deals 20 bonus pure damage, generates 2(+1 per 10% rate of fire) shield and reduces the enemy's armor by 50% for 1.5 seconds.

• Level 2: Every 8 seconds, your next attack deals 20 bonus pure damage, generates 2(+1 per 10% rate of fire) shield and reduces the enemy's armor by 50% for 2.5 seconds.

• Level 3: Every 8 seconds, your next attack deals 20 bonus pure damage, generates 2(+1 per 10% rate of fire) shield and reduces the enemy's armor by 50% for 3.5 seconds.

Force Wave

• Level 1: +50 Shield; After Wave Dashing, your next attack deals 25(+20% Max Shield) as bonus damage, and generates 7(+300% Movement Speed) shield over 1 second.

Tier 5:

Ember Dash

• Level 1: Wave Dash becomes Ember Dash. Dashing makes you invulnerable for 0.5 seconds and leaves behind a trail of fire that lasts for 7 seconds. Enemies that travel through the fire take 40(+25% Damage) ) each second they are inside of it.

• Level 2: Wave Dash becomes Ember Dash. Dashing makes you invulnerable for 0.5 seconds and leaves behind a trail of fire that lasts for 7 seconds. Enemies that travel through the fire take 55(+35% Damage) ) each second they are inside of it.

Ring Dash

• Level 1: Wave Dash becomes Ring Dash. Dashing makes you invulnerable for 0.5 seconds, nearby enemies take 65(+5 for every 5% bonus rate of fire) damage.

• Level 2: Wave Dash becomes Ring Dash. Dashing makes you invulnerable for 0.5 seconds, nearby enemies take 85(+7 for every 5% bonus rate of fire) damage.

Supersonic Dash

• Level 1: Wave Dash becomes supersonic dash. Dashing makes you invulnerable for 0.5 seconds, and causes enemies you dash through to take 130(+32% Damage).

• Level 2: Wave Dash becomes supersonic dash. Dashing makes you invulnerable for 0.5 seconds, and causes enemies you dash through to take 165(+75% Damage).

Tier 6:

Pulse Blast

• Level 1: Create a sonic pulse that knocks back enemies and deals 30(+20% Damage)

Cooldown: 7 Seconds.

• Level 2: Damage increased to 40(+45% Damage).

• Level 3: Damage increased to 60(+75% Damage).

Cooling Cell

• Level 1: Shoot a moveable laser that deals 15(+5% Damage) to each enemy hit that chills and slows them by 50% for 6 seconds. Enemies can be damaged multiple times from the laser. Cooldown: 55 Seconds.

• Level 2: Each enemy hit by Cooling Cell generates 5 shield.

• Level 3: Cooldown lowered to 45 seconds.

Warped Visions

• Level 1: Slow the world’s time for 2 seconds. After time is restored for 6 seconds, gain 50%(+100% Bonus Movement Speed) rate of fire and each attack applies weakened to enemies for 0.75 seconds. Cooldown: 70 Seconds.

• Level 2: Rate of Fire increased from 50%(+100% Bonus Movement Speed) to 65%(+125% Bonus Movement Speed)

• Level 3: Duration of bonus rate of fire increased from 6 seconds to 8 seconds cooldown lowered to 60 seconds.

Rokorzium Beacon

• Level 1: Place a beacon that lasts on the ground for 25 seconds. As long as you are within the Beacon’s radius, gain 55% rate of fire and 15% movement speed.

Cooldown: 160 Seconds.

• Level 2: Movement bonus increased from 15% to 20%.

• Level 3: Rate of Fire increased from 55% to 90%. Cooldown lowered from 160 to 115.

Time Capsule

• Level 1: Spawn a capsule of time energy at the target location, enemies that travel through the capsule are slowed by 60% for 1.5 seconds and take damage equal to 50(+14% Current Shield) per tick. Cooldown: 40 Seconds

• Level 2: All slowing effects on any skill are upgraded to 75% including Time Capsule.

• Level 3: Damage increased to 65(+22% MAX Shield) per tick. Cooldown lowered to 25.

Nano Tornado

• Level 1: Launch a tornado of corrupted code that immobilizes enemies hit for 2.25 seconds and causes them to take 95(+45% Damage).

Cooldown: 25 Seconds.

• Level 2: Nano Tornado’s size is increased by 35%. Cooldown lowered to 20 seconds.

• Level 3: Stun duration increased from 2.25 to 3.75 seconds. Cooldown lowered to 14 seconds.

Power Skills:

Tier 1:

Amplify the Volume

• Level 1: Attacking an enemy grants a stack of 2(+1% Damage) for 2.5 seconds that stacks up to 5 times. After not attacking an enemy for 2.5 seconds, lose all stacks.

• Level 2: Attacking an enemy grants a stack of 2(+2% Damage) instead.

Overheating

• Level 1: After firing 15 attacks, you overheat for 3 seconds. While overheated your movement speed is reduced by 5% but you deal 25% bonus on hit damage.

• Level 2: Movement Speed reduction changed to 3% and the on hit damage is increased to 35%.

Singular Blaster

• Level 1: +10 Damage; +15% rate of fire.

Tier 2:

Caliber Ammunition

• Level 1: +10 Damage; Gain an additional 0.2 damage for each unit you kill up to an additional 8 damage.

• Level 2: +10 Damage; Gain an additional 0.4 damage for each unit you kill up to an additional 16 damage.

• Level 3: +10 Damage; Gain an additional 0.6 damage for each unit you kill up to an additional 24 damage.

Critical!

• Level 1: +10% Critical Strike Chance; +35% Critical Strike Damage

Jack of All Trades

• Level 1: +20% Critical Strike Chance; +10 Damage; +20% Rate of Fire; +25 Health

Datahack

• Level 1: +50% Critical Strike Chance; +10 Damage;

Tier 3:

Lashing Blitz

• Level 1: Attacks cause an electricity ring, dealing between 10-35% of the attack’s damage on hit, based on how close the units are to the center.

• Level 2: Damage increased to 15-45%

• Level 3: Damage increased to 20-55%

Collateral Damage

• Level 1: +25 Health; After attacking a unit, units in a cone behind the first take on hit damage equal to 8(+17% of the attack’s damage).

• Level 2: +50 Health; After attacking a unit, units in a cone behind the first take on hit damage equal to 14(+20% of the attack’s damage).

• Level 3: +75 Health; After attacking a unit, units in a cone behind the first take on hit damage equal to 20(+23% of the attack’s damage).

Wave Refractions

• Level 1: Fire 5 bullets in a wave, each bullet does 25% of your damage. Healing and shielding is reduced by 60%.

• Level 2: Fire 5 bullets in a wave, each bullet does 27% of your damage. Healing and shielding is reduced by 50%.

• Level 3: Fire 5 bullets in a wave, each bullet does 29% of your damage. Healing and shielding is reduced by 40%.

Triple Barrage

• Level 1: Your main weapon deals 15% less damage. You now fire two additional bullets that deal 30% of your damage to units hit by them.

• Level 2: Your main weapon deals 10% less damage. You now fire two additional bullets that deal 35% of your damage to units hit by them.

• Level 3: Your main weapon deals 5% less damage. You now fire two additional bullets that deal 40% of your damage to units hit by them.

Tier 4:

Acidic Prime

• Level 1: Attacks against enemies place a stack of Acidic Prime on them, lowering their armor by 2(+2% Damage) Acidic Prime can stack up to 5 times on each enemy.

• Level 2: Attacks against enemies place a stack of Acidic Prime on them, lowering their armor by 2(+3% Damage) Acidic Prime can stack up to 5 times on each enemy.

Afterburner

• Level 1: +6 Damage; Every 15 seconds, your next attack applies Blight for 1.5 seconds and deals 45(+85% Damage) damage over 1.5 seconds. Landing an attack on an enemy reduces this cooldown by 1 second.

• Level 2: +10 Damage; Every 11 seconds, your next attack applies Blight for 1.5 seconds and deals 45(+85% Damage) damage over 0.9 seconds. Landing an attack on an enemy reduces this cooldown by 1 second.

• Level 3: +14 Damage; Every 7 seconds, your next attack applies Blight for 1.5 seconds and deals 45(+85% Damage) damage over 0.3 seconds. Landing an attack on an enemy reduces this cooldown by 1 second.

Triple Threat

• Level 1: +25% Rate of Fire; Every 3 seconds, your next attack does 30% bonus damage. This damage can critically strike.

Loaded Weapon

• Level 1: +5 Damage; +You can no longer critically strike, Critical Strike Chance is converted into bonus damage. 5% Critical Strike Chance = 4 Damage

• Level 2: +5 Damage; +You can no longer critically strike, Critical Strike Chance is converted into bonus damage. 5% Critical Strike Chance = 5 Damage

• Level 3: +5 Damage; +You can no longer critically strike, Critical Strike Chance is converted into bonus damage. 5% Critical Strike Chance = 6 Damage

Tier 5:

Fire Flare

• Level 1: +8 Damage; Every 20 seconds, fire an attack that strikes all enemies in a line for 27(+92% Damage)(+125% Bonus Movement Speed). Killing a unit reduces this cooldown by 0.5 seconds. Fire Flare’s cooldown cannot be reduced below 3 seconds.

• Level 2: +14 Damage; Every 15 seconds, fire an attack that strikes all enemies in a line for 27(+92% Damage)(+125% Bonus Movement Speed). Killing a unit reduces this cooldown by 0.5 seconds. Fire Flare’s cooldown cannot be reduced below 3 seconds.

• Level 3: +20 Damage; Every 10 seconds, fire an attack that strikes all enemies in a line for 27(+92% Damage)(+125% Bonus Movement Speed). Killing a unit reduces this cooldown by 0.5 seconds. Fire Flare’s cooldown cannot be reduced below 3 seconds.

Volt Zap

• Level 1: +10% Critical Strike Damage; Attacking a new enemy, causes a lightning strike to descend from the skies, dealing on hit damage equal to 10(+25% Damage) (+15% Critical Strike Damage). Once triggered this effect goes on a 7 second cooldown.

• Level 2: +10% Critical Strike Damage; Attacking a new enemy, causes a lightning strike to descend from the skies, dealing on hit damage equal to 10(+25% Damage) (+15% Critical Strike Damage). Once triggered this effect goes on a 5 second cooldown.

• Level 3: +10% Critical Strike Damage; Attacking a new enemy, causes a lightning strike to descend from the skies, dealing on hit damage equal to 10(+25% Damage) (+15% Critical Strike Damage). Once triggered this effect goes on a 3 second cooldown.

Target Acquired

• Level 1: Gain 10% Critical Strike Chance; Every 17 seconds, your next critical attack has modified damage, dealing 115% total damage.

• Level 2: Gain 30% Critical Strike Chance; Every 17 seconds, your next critical attack has modified damage, dealing 130% total damage.

• Level 3: Gain 50% Critical Strike Chance; Every 17 seconds, your next critical attack has modified damage, dealing 145% total damage.

Tier 6:

Doom Blades

• Level 1: Activate to fire a spinning saw blade that travels in the target direction dealing 5(+145% Damage) reduced by 10% for each enemy it strikes down to a minimum of 50% damage. Gain 1 Doom Blade every 18 seconds up to a max of 5 Doom Blades. Cooldown Reduction lowers the amount of time to gain a Doom Blade.

Cooldown: 1.5 Seconds (Fixed)

• Level 2: Doom Blade damage increased to 20(+170% Damage).

• Level 3: Doom Blade cooldown lowered to 14 seconds. Damage reduction lowered to 5% per enemy hit to a minimum of 25%.

Gatling Gun

• Level 1: Activate the Gatling Gun attached to your ship dealing 80(+10% Maximum Health)(+50% Damage) each second to all enemies caught within. While Gatling Gun is active your total damage is

lowered 25%.

Cooldown: 1 Second (Toggle)

• Level 2: Damage increased to 110(+14% Maximum Health)(+55% Damage)

• Level 3: Enemies are additionally weakened, when they are hit by the Gatling Gun.

Rocket Mayhem

• Level 1: Cause a barrage of rockets to hit the nearest unit. Each rocket deals 5(+25% Damage)(+40% Critical Strike Chance) and you fire 8(+1 Rocket for each 5% bonus rate of fire you have). Rockets retarget once a unit has died.

Cooldown: 16 Seconds

• Level 2: Damage increased to 10(+38.5% Damage)(+65% Critical Strike Chance)

• Level 3: Cooldown lowered from 16 to 12. Rockets fired increased to 12 (+1 Rocket for each 5% bonus rate of fire you have).

Engine Burst

• Level 1: After a 1 second delay, cause a massive explosion around you dealing 200(+200% Damage) to all nearby units.

Cooldown: 100 Seconds

• Level 2: Radius increased, Cooldown lowered from 100 to 50.

• Level 3: Damage increased to 300(+400% Damage).

Energy Storm

• Level 1: Fire out a core of energy that travels for 5 seconds, the storm deals 8% of the enemies’ maximum health as damage to all enemies within the storm each second for up to 5 seconds.

Shell Nodes are additionally hacked. Hacked units' target is changed to the nearest non-hacked unit. Hacked units deal 30(+10% Damage) upon collision.

Cooldown: 65 Seconds

• Level 2: Hacked units now deal 40(+30% Damage); Energy Storm’s cooldown is lowered to 50 seconds.

• Level 3: Maximum health damage increased to 11%; Hacked units now deal 70(+60% Damage).

All In!

• Level 1: Shoot out a runic projectile in the direction you are facing dealing 45(+17.5% Damage) Critical Damage to all units caught in its path. After traveling for 3.5 seconds the runic projectile returns to you dealing 35(+120% Damage) Critical Strike Damage). Loaded Weapon disables the critical strike damage multiplier.

Cooldown: 40 Seconds

• Level 2: Each unit struck is briefly feared for 0.75 seconds.

• Level 3: Damage increased to 80(+22% Damage) on the way out and increased to 110(+145% Damage) on the return.