11/21/22 - Giant Chaos Chain Update 1.4.9 - Drones

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

Here is the next big update for the game! It include drones and the lightweight crafting system! Check out the change log below!

Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed some icons clipping into others

Fixed enemy grenade use skills playing the animation more than once

Fixed implant based abilities not showing up in the skills list in battle

Fixed trauma kit price (It was 5 Cred too high)

Fixed music timer taking way too long to change tracks

Fixed where a rain drop image kept getting stuck on screen occassionally when moving to an interior map when it's raining outside

Fixed when talking to Syid and accepting the side quest "Repeated Robberies", the camera would not auto shift back to the player character

Fixed some tileset display issues relating to certain objects being in specific locations

Fixed old saves still having the old movement speed values (On load, the saves will now auto-acquire the new values)

Fixed some tileset related issues (Specifically, pathing)

Changes & Additions:

Added a new Steam Achievement for getting a drone

Added Discord Channel Link invite button to the main menu

Added a Toggle Fullscreen/Windowed button to the main menu

Rearranged some main menu options

Updated some main menu option icons

Updated credits with patrons list (Currently only 1)

Added some new characters to interact with

Medical kits and bandages now have slower initiative when used in combat

Medical kits now cure bleeding by default (Their healing capabilities have been very lightly reduced to balance this change)

"Broken" status effect renamed to "Drained"

"Broken" (Now called Drained) status effect icon updated from the white flag to a lightning bolt that is mostly grey to symbolize out of energy/exhausted/etc

Replaced Manual option with Quick Ref (Shows controls and main status effect info) on the in game menu screen

Rebalanced some skills and items (Mainly just their speed in combat)

Added new icon art for over 45 different skills, pieces of equipment, status effects, etc

Cost to enter surgery for augmentations reduced from 50 to 30

Added Ex Machina shop area (In the Industrial Zone)

Added Crawler class combat drone archtype (Heavy, built like a small tank)

Added Rrawler ram default ability

Added Orb class support drone archtype (Light and deceptive)

Added Orb disruption default ability

Added Outrider class multipurpose drone archtype (Agile and adaptable)

Added Outrider overdrive default ability

Added Stalker class combat drone archtype (A good mix of durability, evasiveness, and speed)

Added Stalker spike default ability

Added Raptor class support drone archtype (Fast and reliable)

Added Raptor distraction default ability

Added large weapon mounts talent

Added small weapon mounts talent

Added drone gadget slot talent (To allow them to equip their gadgets)

Added drone gear slots talent (To allow them to equip drone gear)

Added drone equip slots to the list (Frame, Sensors, Battery, Attachment, Mobility)

Added minigun turret weapon (Requires at least 5 rounds of ammo) to fire

Added minigun turret skills, animations, and sound effects

Added stun turret weapon

Added stun turret skills, animations, and sound effects

Added light turret weapon

Added light turret skills, animations, and sound effects

Added sniper turret weapon

Added sniper turret skills, animations, and sound effects

Added auto turret weapon

Added auto turret skills, animations, and sound effects

Added scattergun turret weapon

Added scattergun turret skills, animations, and sound effects

Added welded frame drone equipment

Added polymer frame drone equipment

Added aluminum frame drone equipment

Added steel frame drone equipment

Added carbon fiber frame drone equipment

Added titanium frame drone equipment

Added basic sensors drone equipment

Added refined sensors drone equipment

Added balanced sensors drone equipment

Added enhanced sensors drone equipment

Added superior sensors drone equipment

Added self repair protocol drone equipment

Added extra plating attachment drone equipment

Added ECM component attachment drone equipment

Added stock battery drone equipment

Added rapid battery drone equipment

Added improved battery drone equipment

Added amplified battery drone equipment

Added supercharged battery drone equipment

Added starter motors drone equipment

Added calibrated motors drone equipment

Added primed motors drone equipment

Added advanced motors drone equipment

Added premium motors drone equipment

Added kinetic capacitor drone equipment

Added charge generator drone equipment

Added reactive stabilizer drone equipment

Added smoke discharger drone gadget

Added medtech system drone gadget

Added enigma system drone gadget (Allows the drone to combat hack)

Added eye lighters drone gadget (Pretty much built in flashbangs)

Added smoke discharger ability

Added self maintenance drone ability and animation

Added medtech stabilize ability

Added medtech treatment ability

Prohibited use of medical items on drones (They'll get their own means of repair - Check below)

Added drone recovery kit item (For revives)

Added drone repair kit item (Drone medical kit for all intents and purposes)

Added drone energy rod item (Used for a quick surge of energy)

Tinted the reaction balloon icons

Tweaked vision radius color tint

Added new randomized drone dialogue lines

Added workbench graphics

Added workbench system (You can craft certain items at workbenches and also modify your drone components if you have a drone)

Added workbenches to several areas

Added memory chip crafting schematics

Added bandage crafting schematics

Added molotov crafting schematics

Added IED crafting schematics

Added drone repair kit crafting schematics

Added drone recovery kit crafting schematics

Added drone energy rod crafting schematics

Reorganized name input changing inside the PDA and added custom character detection settings for special patrons (They know their special codes to activate them)

Standardized input error messages (The type that tell you things such as a feature being maxed out or that the name for the main character cannot be blank) so that they always appear in the middle of the screen (If I missed any, please tell me)

Temporarily (Possibly permanently) disabled the show_added_states function when on the map screen so that you won't constantly get popups every few seconds that are warning you about a character being dead or broken

Added some new appearance variants for some generic characters

Added new sprite graphic files for the new characters

Added some new tileselt graphics

Removed some old, leftover (Deprecated) code

Various other (Minor) tweaks and changes

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. The update will be available shortly.

For more info on the game, visit the store page below!

A gentle reminder: if you're enjoying the game so far or have critiques you'd like to share, please consider leaving a review. This not only helps with much needed visibility, but also gives me feedback for the game to help it become a better final product. Also, if you have questions, concerns, or requests, please visit the official Chaos Chain Steam Forums or join the official Discord Channel!

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː