11/21/22 - Giant Chaos Chain Update 1.4.9 - Drones

Here is the next big update for the game! It include drones and the lightweight crafting system! Check out the change log below!
Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.
Update 1.4.9 Change Log:
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed some icons clipping into others
- Fixed enemy grenade use skills playing the animation more than once
- Fixed implant based abilities not showing up in the skills list in battle
- Fixed trauma kit price (It was 5 Cred too high)
- Fixed music timer taking way too long to change tracks
- Fixed where a rain drop image kept getting stuck on screen occassionally when moving to an interior map when it's raining outside
- Fixed when talking to Syid and accepting the side quest "Repeated Robberies", the camera would not auto shift back to the player character
- Fixed some tileset display issues relating to certain objects being in specific locations
- Fixed old saves still having the old movement speed values (On load, the saves will now auto-acquire the new values)
- Fixed some tileset related issues (Specifically, pathing)
Changes & Additions:
- Added a new Steam Achievement for getting a drone
- Added Discord Channel Link invite button to the main menu
- Added a Toggle Fullscreen/Windowed button to the main menu
- Rearranged some main menu options
- Updated some main menu option icons
- Updated credits with patrons list (Currently only 1)
- Added some new characters to interact with
- Medical kits and bandages now have slower initiative when used in combat
- Medical kits now cure bleeding by default (Their healing capabilities have been very lightly reduced to balance this change)
- "Broken" status effect renamed to "Drained"
- "Broken" (Now called Drained) status effect icon updated from the white flag to a lightning bolt that is mostly grey to symbolize out of energy/exhausted/etc
- Replaced Manual option with Quick Ref (Shows controls and main status effect info) on the in game menu screen
- Rebalanced some skills and items (Mainly just their speed in combat)
- Added new icon art for over 45 different skills, pieces of equipment, status effects, etc
- Cost to enter surgery for augmentations reduced from 50 to 30
- Added Ex Machina shop area (In the Industrial Zone)
- Added Crawler class combat drone archtype (Heavy, built like a small tank)
- Added Rrawler ram default ability
- Added Orb class support drone archtype (Light and deceptive)
- Added Orb disruption default ability
- Added Outrider class multipurpose drone archtype (Agile and adaptable)
- Added Outrider overdrive default ability
- Added Stalker class combat drone archtype (A good mix of durability, evasiveness, and speed)
- Added Stalker spike default ability
- Added Raptor class support drone archtype (Fast and reliable)
- Added Raptor distraction default ability
- Added large weapon mounts talent
- Added small weapon mounts talent
- Added drone gadget slot talent (To allow them to equip their gadgets)
- Added drone gear slots talent (To allow them to equip drone gear)
- Added drone equip slots to the list (Frame, Sensors, Battery, Attachment, Mobility)
- Added minigun turret weapon (Requires at least 5 rounds of ammo) to fire
- Added minigun turret skills, animations, and sound effects
- Added stun turret weapon
- Added stun turret skills, animations, and sound effects
- Added light turret weapon
- Added light turret skills, animations, and sound effects
- Added sniper turret weapon
- Added sniper turret skills, animations, and sound effects
- Added auto turret weapon
- Added auto turret skills, animations, and sound effects
- Added scattergun turret weapon
- Added scattergun turret skills, animations, and sound effects
- Added welded frame drone equipment
- Added polymer frame drone equipment
- Added aluminum frame drone equipment
- Added steel frame drone equipment
- Added carbon fiber frame drone equipment
- Added titanium frame drone equipment
- Added basic sensors drone equipment
- Added refined sensors drone equipment
- Added balanced sensors drone equipment
- Added enhanced sensors drone equipment
- Added superior sensors drone equipment
- Added self repair protocol drone equipment
- Added extra plating attachment drone equipment
- Added ECM component attachment drone equipment
- Added stock battery drone equipment
- Added rapid battery drone equipment
- Added improved battery drone equipment
- Added amplified battery drone equipment
- Added supercharged battery drone equipment
- Added starter motors drone equipment
- Added calibrated motors drone equipment
- Added primed motors drone equipment
- Added advanced motors drone equipment
- Added premium motors drone equipment
- Added kinetic capacitor drone equipment
- Added charge generator drone equipment
- Added reactive stabilizer drone equipment
- Added smoke discharger drone gadget
- Added medtech system drone gadget
- Added enigma system drone gadget (Allows the drone to combat hack)
- Added eye lighters drone gadget (Pretty much built in flashbangs)
- Added smoke discharger ability
- Added self maintenance drone ability and animation
- Added medtech stabilize ability
- Added medtech treatment ability
- Prohibited use of medical items on drones (They'll get their own means of repair - Check below)
- Added drone recovery kit item (For revives)
- Added drone repair kit item (Drone medical kit for all intents and purposes)
- Added drone energy rod item (Used for a quick surge of energy)
- Tinted the reaction balloon icons
- Tweaked vision radius color tint
- Added new randomized drone dialogue lines
- Added workbench graphics
- Added workbench system (You can craft certain items at workbenches and also modify your drone components if you have a drone)
- Added workbenches to several areas
- Added memory chip crafting schematics
- Added bandage crafting schematics
- Added molotov crafting schematics
- Added IED crafting schematics
- Added drone repair kit crafting schematics
- Added drone recovery kit crafting schematics
- Added drone energy rod crafting schematics
- Reorganized name input changing inside the PDA and added custom character detection settings for special patrons (They know their special codes to activate them)
- Standardized input error messages (The type that tell you things such as a feature being maxed out or that the name for the main character cannot be blank) so that they always appear in the middle of the screen (If I missed any, please tell me)
- Temporarily (Possibly permanently) disabled the show_added_states function when on the map screen so that you won't constantly get popups every few seconds that are warning you about a character being dead or broken
- Added some new appearance variants for some generic characters
- Added new sprite graphic files for the new characters
- Added some new tileselt graphics
- Removed some old, leftover (Deprecated) code
- Various other (Minor) tweaks and changes
