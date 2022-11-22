v1.6.6 - Who will save your soul?

We've been working hard getting the final touches on things for our open playtesting on G.Round, so I have to apologize for going so long without an update! Rest assured that we haven't been idle. The balance hammer and nerf guns are always firing back and forth here, and we gone many rounds but I think the current build is in a pretty good spot so I wanted to get it out to you all.

Of course every update should have a big feature, and today I'm happy to announce an oft-requested feature: Saving and Loading a run in progress! Most runs don't go longer than an hour or so, but of course sometimes life gets in the way, so you can now save and quit from the in-game settings menu, and you'll be given the option to continue from that point at any time later. Currently only one save game is allowed at a time, but that could be expanded later. I also hope to add steam cloud saving soon.

Other features and tweaks: