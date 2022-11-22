v1.6.6 - Who will save your soul?

We've been working hard getting the final touches on things for our open playtesting on G.Round, so I have to apologize for going so long without an update! Rest assured that we haven't been idle. The balance hammer and nerf guns are always firing back and forth here, and we gone many rounds but I think the current build is in a pretty good spot so I wanted to get it out to you all.
Of course every update should have a big feature, and today I'm happy to announce an oft-requested feature: Saving and Loading a run in progress! Most runs don't go longer than an hour or so, but of course sometimes life gets in the way, so you can now save and quit from the in-game settings menu, and you'll be given the option to continue from that point at any time later. Currently only one save game is allowed at a time, but that could be expanded later. I also hope to add steam cloud saving soon.
Other features and tweaks:
- Zombies now add delay every time they die, and Zombubbas lose health. Tier 2 upgraded versions no longer spawn tier 2 upgraded zombies/zombabies, but have their death penalty removed.
- 3-star minions were split into two tiers, and old 4-star are now 5
- The "tutorial" levels are now only 3 and they have fewer coin spawns
- Changed later waves to have more guard level ups
- Rerolls now operate on a Fibonacci scale (0,1,1,2,3,5...), with medium and hard starting at positions 2 and 3, and while easy resets to 0 every level, medium only goes back 2 places, and hard never goes down.
- Healing potions heal all at once
- Free snake undos on easy/med, keyboard snake mode can press backspace to undo
- Hover state tweaks: hold alt to show all ranges
- Med/hard slightly easier
- Lots of keyboard/controller fixes
- Fixed menu show/hide resetting spells
- Mouse wheel scrolls minion list
Changed files in this update