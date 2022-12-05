3, 2, 1 ... LAUNCH!

Put on your helmet and close the hatch - the full version of Space Wreck has been launched into Early Access orbit!

If you choose to press THE BUTTON, there is an adventure ahead. Granted, it won't be smooth sailing, there are space pirates, rebels, tricky situations, and complicated solutions. And that's just one part of it - you would also be going in where "no man has gone before" - into fresh, rough, dangerous content that has not enjoyed months of public scrutiny yet.

I mean, there will be bugs. And I don't mean green-blooded squishy ones.

What Full Version Early Access means?

All of the planned content, 100%, is available to you with this version. However - while we have tested on our own - the sheer range of possibilities and combinations is beyond our reach, hence we expect a fair share of bugs in there as well. This is why it is early access.

Should I buy the game?

It's your decision. To make an informed one, try some of these steps:

check out the demo - we have a free, sizeable chunk of the game that you can try right now

- we have a free, sizeable chunk of the game that you can try right now watch some fresh "letsplays" on YouTube

catch reviews

take a peek at our Steam message boards - people often report their issues there.

The draw of EA is that you get to experience the product in full right now, before everyone else; and also that you can impact its development more directly - by giving feedback. Finally, consider that EA versions usually have a lower price than when they release properly.

How can I help?

By buying a game! :D Space Wreck has been developed by a small two-person team where we both have day jobs and limited time for development. We also have had practically 0 budget. If it turns out that people actually want to pay money for this game, we might have more options in the future!

But the other - very important - thing you can do is to give feedback. We improved the game greatly when we released the Early Access demo; the game changed significantly over the year and a half - as you can see in older videos, it was quite different. The Steam message boards here or discord, even Twitter - we keep an eye on these channels, so drop by, say hi and tell us what you think!

One very specific thing you can do, though, that will have an immediate and significant effect: if you buy the game, you can then leave a Steam review. If we get at least 10 or more of these (and probably positive :) in the first 24 hours, the Steam algorithm will grant some additional exposure which will give us a chance to show off the game to more people.

What's next?

Full release sometime in the next 6-8 months, hopefully. And, depending on reception, we'll see if the game warrants an expansion, so leave a review ^^^ if you want to see more of this type of game!

Good luck!

Thank you to everyone who has been with us on this long road here, and to everyone who joins now as the new trek to the full release begins!

Good luck and let's kick it off!