FACTOR D update for 21 November 2022

Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9987183 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added Ariel's Ending and Unlockable Achievement.
Sorry for the delay is that I was with a lot of work and university.
Just keep HARUKY and I'll do something special for his ending!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1887361
  • Loading history…
Depot 1887362
  • Loading history…
