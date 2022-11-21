 Skip to content

89 update for 21 November 2022

BIG UPDATE: VERSION 1.2!!!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Hey y'all, hope y'all have been feeling fine lately as us here at H-Pie for sure have! Version 1.2 is chock-full of exciting new features and updates, here is the complete list:

New Gamemodes (accessible through cheat code, read the manual, all come with new achievements)

  • Ultrahard Mode
  • Easy Mode
  • Hyperspeed Mode
  • Small Mode
  • Upside Down Mode
  • Flipped Mode
  • Invisible Mode

QOL Improvements

  • Visible Hitbox Toggle
  • Fixed Jump Animation
  • Decluttered Menus (More Icons, Less Words)
  • Borderless Fullscreen Support
  • Cursor Hide/Show Toggle
  • General Debugs

on a sidenote, keep an eye out for christmas day, as you might have a little surprise. there is now also a thread in the community section where you guys can list features and improvements you would like to see, and they will most likely be added!

Hope y'all enjoy playing the new update!

