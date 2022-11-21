BIG UPDATE: VERSION 1.2!!!

Hey y'all, hope y'all have been feeling fine lately as us here at H-Pie for sure have! Version 1.2 is chock-full of exciting new features and updates, here is the complete list:
New Gamemodes (accessible through cheat code, read the manual, all come with new achievements)
- Ultrahard Mode
- Easy Mode
- Hyperspeed Mode
- Small Mode
- Upside Down Mode
- Flipped Mode
- Invisible Mode
QOL Improvements
- Visible Hitbox Toggle
- Fixed Jump Animation
- Decluttered Menus (More Icons, Less Words)
- Borderless Fullscreen Support
- Cursor Hide/Show Toggle
- General Debugs
on a sidenote, keep an eye out for christmas day, as you might have a little surprise. there is now also a thread in the community section where you guys can list features and improvements you would like to see, and they will most likely be added!
Changed depots in beta branch