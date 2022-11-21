BIG UPDATE: VERSION 1.2!!!

New Gamemodes (accessible through cheat code, read the manual, all come with new achievements)

Ultrahard Mode

Easy Mode

Hyperspeed Mode

Small Mode

Upside Down Mode

Flipped Mode

Invisible Mode

QOL Improvements

Visible Hitbox Toggle

Fixed Jump Animation

Decluttered Menus (More Icons, Less Words)

Borderless Fullscreen Support

Cursor Hide/Show Toggle

General Debugs

on a sidenote, keep an eye out for christmas day, as you might have a little surprise. there is now also a thread in the community section where you guys can list features and improvements you would like to see, and they will most likely be added!