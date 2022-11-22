How Do I Patch Three

Apologies for the delay in getting this patch out -- we took a couple days off for the first time in months. It felt weird!

We've got a ton of stuff still on the list to fix (so much so that we're not even going to bother with the "known issues" list this time), and will be diving into all that this week in earnest. But we wanted to get these fixes out, especially the Obie mini-game fix, cause we know that's been a major drag for a bunch of folks.