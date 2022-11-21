SUPER DYNOSTORY PATCH #1: Bug Fixes, Try Pressing F12!

PATCH #1

Updated Guide Sign with clearer instructions at the start of the game

Can no longer pause during a world transition (This would result in a crash previously)

Fixed Phantom Health during Final Boss of Impossible Mode

Try F12 during your next playthrough, Screenshots SHOULD work now!

If you're reading this hop into Super DynoStory and take a screenshot then post it to the community! We'd love to see what you can find or what you found interesting. :)

Going to try get the linux/ubuntu version ready for Christmas!

-Maciej | Studio DynoStorm