Super DynoStory update for 21 November 2022

SUPER DYNOSTORY PATCH #1: Bug Fixes, Try Pressing F12!

Build 9987106

Patchnotes via Steam Community

PATCH #1

  • Updated Guide Sign with clearer instructions at the start of the game
  • Can no longer pause during a world transition (This would result in a crash previously)
  • Fixed Phantom Health during Final Boss of Impossible Mode
  • Try F12 during your next playthrough, Screenshots SHOULD work now!

If you're reading this hop into Super DynoStory and take a screenshot then post it to the community! We'd love to see what you can find or what you found interesting. :)

Going to try get the linux/ubuntu version ready for Christmas!

-Maciej | Studio DynoStorm

