SUPER DYNOSTORY PATCH #1: Bug Fixes, Try Pressing F12!

PATCH #1
- Updated Guide Sign with clearer instructions at the start of the game
- Can no longer pause during a world transition (This would result in a crash previously)
- Fixed Phantom Health during Final Boss of Impossible Mode
- Try F12 during your next playthrough, Screenshots SHOULD work now!
If you're reading this hop into Super DynoStory and take a screenshot then post it to the community! We'd love to see what you can find or what you found interesting. :)
Going to try get the linux/ubuntu version ready for Christmas!
-Maciej | Studio DynoStorm
Changed files in this update