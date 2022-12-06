New Ruptured Cistern Horde Map & Limited Winter Event

Aliens: Fireteam Elite - Ruptured Cistern is scheduled to be available by 10 am PT on December 6, 2022

Note: Platform availability times may vary.

We have made the following changes:

New Horde Mode Map: Ruptured Cistern

There’s reports of leaks in Katanga's cisterns and you and your Fireteam need to clear out the Xenomorphs and help with the repairs. Listen closely to Herrera’s directions and stay frosty! New waves of enemies might require you to move your operations to different levels of the multi-story complex.

Ruptured Cistern features limited time rewards, so drop in with your Fireteam before they are gone!

New Limited Time Event Rewards

As part of the release of Ruptured Cistern, we’ve added some limited time rewards that will only be available from now until January 17, 2023. These rewards will be replaced by permanent new rewards when the Limited Rewards Winter Event ends.

The following limited rewards are available for playing Ruptured Cistern before January 17, 2023:

Two (2) new Weapon Colors:

Winter Constellations (Complete Wave 10 on Extreme+)

Deep Freeze (Complete Wave 10 on Intense+)

Six (6) new Weapon Decals (Complete Wave 10 on any Difficulty)

Stay Frosty

Xeno’s Greetings

Let It Snow

Holly Berries

Antarctica Traffic Control

Icicles

BUG FIXES

WEAPONS & ATTACHMENTS

For the following Weapon Attachments, stacks from the buffs will now fall off all at once when they expire, as intended:

High Capacity Magazine. Compact Flash Hider, Compensator, High Velocity Brake, Micro Red Dot Sight, and the Vented Flash Hider.

The following adjustments have been made to these Weapons:

L59 Minigun: Magazine Capacity increased to 150, up from 120. Max Ammo increased to 450, up from 360. Fire Rate increased 10%.

M41E4 Heavy Pulse Rifle: Far Distance Range increased to 6500, up from 6000.

Thunderbolt v2 Autocannon: Explosion Inner Radius (where full damage is dealt) increased by 20%. Explosion Outer Radius (where damage stops being dealt) increased very slightly.

OCAP-91 Volcan: Max Ammo increased to 400, up from 300.

P.649 HEL: Magazine Capacity increased to 140, up from 120. Max Ammo increased to 420, up from 360.

M12 RPG: Max Ammo increased to 30, up from 20. Damage dealt by the 4 star proc is now dealt over 2 seconds, instead of over 5 seconds (same amount of damage, just dealt faster now).

M12A1 Rocket Launcher: Max Ammo increased to 45, up from 30. Damage increased ~10%. Explosion Maximum Range Falloff damage multiplier increased to 33%, up from 25%. Reload Time decreased to 2.5s, down from 2.8s.

Microburst: Explosion Inner Radius (where full damage is dealt) increased by 25%.

2B1 Vajra: Damage increased ~5%. Explosion Inner Radius (where full damage is dealt) increased by 20%. Explosion Maximum Range Falloff damage multiplier increased to 33%, up from 25%.

M94 Impact Launcher: Max Ammo increased to 48, up from 40.

M95 Grenade Launcher: Max Ammo increased to 45, up from 40. Greatly reduced Aim Spread/Bloom, Accuracy stat display increased slightly. Reload intro animation time reduced ~65%. Grenades from this weapon now try not to bounce directly at the player that launched them.

ANIMATIONS

Fixed an issue where sometimes Runners would play a stumble animation instead of a stun animation.

The Pathogen Brute should no longer occasionally slide when stunned.

AUDIO

The Pathogen Blight and Pathogen Queen projectile pool damage will now react to audio volume settings.

CHALLENGE CARDS

Direct hits from projectiles will now remove the damage immunity benefit from the "Sorry, Try Again" Challenge Card.

Fixed a bug with the "Stuck Magazines" Challenge Card where if the player reloaded to less than a full clip, they were unable to swap guns, even if they haven't fired the gun since reloading.

Fixed an issue that allowed the "Lonely Perfection" Challenge Card to be played while in a team with other players.

CLASS KITS, ABILITIES, & PERKS

TECHNICIAN : The "Modular Integration" effect will now apply as intended.

: The "Modular Integration" effect will now apply as intended. RECON : The "Painkillers" Perk should now apply its damage resistance effect to the Recon and their allies as intended.

: The "Painkillers" Perk should now apply its damage resistance effect to the Recon and their allies as intended. RECON : Fixed an issue where Ability Duration did not affect the duration of the Recon's Support Drone.

: Fixed an issue where Ability Duration did not affect the duration of the Recon's Support Drone. RECON : The Support Drone should now consistently drop the correct number of ammo magazines.

: The Support Drone should now consistently drop the correct number of ammo magazines. PHALANX : The "Shock Ordnance" Replacer Perk should now correctly stun targets for its full duration.

: The "Shock Ordnance" Replacer Perk should now correctly stun targets for its full duration. PHALANX : The "Shock Ordnance" Replacer Perk is now Combat Rating 10, as intended. (Previously it was incorrectly set to 15).

: The "Shock Ordnance" Replacer Perk is now Combat Rating 10, as intended. (Previously it was incorrectly set to 15). TECHNICIAN : The "Agile Practices" Modifier will no longer appear to create a new instance for its weapon buff.

: The "Agile Practices" Modifier will no longer appear to create a new instance for its weapon buff. DOC : The "Rifle Mastery" Perk now provides 15% Fire Rate increase as intended.

: The "Rifle Mastery" Perk now provides 15% Fire Rate increase as intended. Fixed an issue with the fit of the Wey-Yu and Wey-Yu Spec Ops Kit Skins around the shoulder area.

CONSUMABLES

Fixed an issue where Ammo consumables could be used with the Zadak and HEL.

GENERAL

Fixed some crashes specific to the mode Restock Turrets.

PATHOGEN : Fixed an issue where the Pathogen Queen could sometimes exit the main combat room.

: Fixed an issue where the Pathogen Queen could sometimes exit the main combat room. Fixed various crashes.

Fixed an issue where the waypoint would incorrectly point backwards in the stairwell of The Only Way to be Sure: Search.

Players will now be informed if DLC they own is not installed. This will provide players with an opportunity to exit and ensure the DLC is installed before playing their character. If a player chooses to play without the DLC installed, the affected items will be removed until DLC is restored, and presets will be cleared.

UI