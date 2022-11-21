New AI Bots!

A lot of people have complained about there being nothing fun to do single player. To fix this, we have added bots that shoot, move, reload, and die. They are supposed to mimic real players. They are not perfect, and have some bugs, but all that will be fixed as the updates come along. Each update will fix some bugs, and make them more player-like! These bots will only appear in single player lobbies, and will disappear if there is more than one person. So now you can enjoy our game anytime!