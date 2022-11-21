 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ultimate Super Bean update for 21 November 2022

New AI Bots!

Share · View all patches · Build 9987088 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A lot of people have complained about there being nothing fun to do single player. To fix this, we have added bots that shoot, move, reload, and die. They are supposed to mimic real players. They are not perfect, and have some bugs, but all that will be fixed as the updates come along. Each update will fix some bugs, and make them more player-like! These bots will only appear in single player lobbies, and will disappear if there is more than one person. So now you can enjoy our game anytime!

Changed files in this update

Nugget Games Content Depot 1914271
  • Loading history…
Ultimate Super Bean Depot MAC Depot 1914272
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link