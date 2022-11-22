Hot Lava Fall Update!

ROCCO’S ARCADE IS FULLY OPEN!

Hey Hot Lava fans, we found the keys to some hidden places in Rocco's Arcade so we opened them up for you to explore. Have fun leaping through 4 new courses and a plethora of added trials!

MORE ARCADE FUN!

As seen in our last update, our Rocco’s Arcade Level is rollicking good retro-arcade fun. Well, good news, we added four - count ‘em four - new courses hidden in Roccos’ back rooms! Plus a plethora of new trials - jetpack, pogo, buddy and tiny toy. AND all new collectable cards just laying around for anyone to grab. You’ll have to explore all over this map to find it all!

MORE CHALLENGES!

With the new courses comes a host of new challenges to complete - pick up more than 30 new stars! Level up!

NIFTY NEW ITEMS

We’ve also added new collectable accessory sets, including G.A.T’s new K.A.P.O.W. mech armor, and a sweet VR headset and suit combo! The more you play, the more you collect, so jump back in and check out all the new stuff!

There are always plenty of daily challenges and oodles of online opponents to race against. So we’ll see you all there! Stay cool, stay safe and stay off the floor!