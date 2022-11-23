Add Cape of Destruction

Add limited time turkey quest and turkeys fluttering throughout town

This update adds the Cape of Destruction which can initially be picked up from the ground in the Contested Land. This cape greatly increases all damage to whoever wears it, but only one person can ever wear it at a time. This item ALWAYS drops if the owner dies. This item is also LOST if the owner logs out or leaves the Contested Land (it resets to the ground for another person to take it). Also, the map in CL will always tell you where the cape is and who has it. Take down the owner and the cape is yours!