Road Defense: Outsiders update for 21 November 2022

Put a gun on the vehicles!

21 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can now add and upgrade a weapon on vehicles!

You can upgrade to level 10. At level 0, the vehicle has no weapons.
Each time you level up the weapon, it improves range, damage, and firerate.

Until next time!

