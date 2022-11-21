Put a gun on the vehicles!

Share · View all patches · Build 9986683 · Last edited 21 November 2022 – 22:19:10 UTC by Wendy

You can now add and upgrade a weapon on vehicles!

[ ](Vehicle Weapon)

You can upgrade to level 10. At level 0, the vehicle has no weapons.

Each time you level up the weapon, it improves range, damage, and firerate.

Until next time!