Update 1.0.3 Patch Notes

Patch Notes

New Offline Mode - Can be used to disable multiplayer and leaderboard functionality. This is useful for experimenting with game manipulation for TAS runs or similar things.

Only manipulate the game with Offline mode enabled! We will issue steam game bans for manipulated leaderboard entries.