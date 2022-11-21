Update 1.0.3 Patch Notes

Hey there!
Patch Notes
- New Offline Mode - Can be used to disable multiplayer and leaderboard functionality. This is useful for experimenting with game manipulation for TAS runs or similar things.
Only manipulate the game with Offline mode enabled! We will issue steam game bans for manipulated leaderboard entries.
- Exclusive fullscreen mode is now supported
- Bug fixes
- Editor: Fixed a game crash when placing multiple spawn points and then deleting them.
