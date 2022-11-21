 Skip to content

Coin Flipper update for 21 November 2022

Bug fixes

Build 9986635

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some small bug fixes

-Visual bug where the coin flippers where sort of stuck.
-Achievements disappearing after inflating/closing out of the game
-2 Achievements had the wrong text when you hover over
-Players where able to buy "Upgraded coin flipper" if you did not have enough normal auto flips.
-Bug involving the piles of coins
-Some upgrades having bigger number than they should have after inflating.

Thanks to the people who report these bugs! Please continue to do so. Well.. hopefully there wont be to much to report.

Changed files in this update

